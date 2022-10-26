Technology News
loading

Western Union May Soon Expand Services as Virtual Currency Exchange, Details Here

Western Union is an established facilitator of cross-border remittance services.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 12:57 IST
Western Union May Soon Expand Services as Virtual Currency Exchange, Details Here

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Owing to the intrigue around crypto sector, Western Union’s indulgence does not seem surprising

Highlights
  • It could be months before Western Union gets its approvals
  • Western Union has dabbled in the crypto sector in 2015 also
  • Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis shared Western Union’s plans

Western Union is looking to expand into the virtual digital assets sector in the coming days. The money transfer service provider has filed for a bunch of trademarks in the US, seeking approvals to provide exchange and transfer services for virtual currencies. Western Union is an established facilitator of cross-border remittance services. In recent times, however, complaints about the platform charging really hefty fees for its services had dragged the platform under bad light.

Western Union has shared three trademark applications, attorney Mike Kondoudis shared on Twitter.

The platform is also planning to offer crypto trading services whenever it revamps.

Back in October last year, Lord Fusitu, a parliamentarian in the Polynesian country of Tonga had criticised Western Union as a provider of traditional remittance transfers.

At the time, he had said that Western Union chugs down 30 percent of the remittances that must reach Tonga from its diaspora working in foreign countries.

“Our GDP in 2020 was $510 million (roughly Rs. 3828.8 crores), so 30 percent of that or $60 million (roughly Rs. 450 crores) is fees alone to Western Union,” the parliamentarian had said, while pushing for legalising cryptocurrencies.

Since cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated and provide instant cross-border money transfers, several remittance-depended nations have backed their usage over conventional money transfers like Western Union.

El Salvador, a central American country that relies its economy from its diaspora living abroad, became the first nation in the world to legalise Bitcoin as a legal tender last September.

Owing to the intrigue around the crypto sector, Western Union's indulgence in the crypto sector does not seem surprising.

This is not the first time, however, that Western Union has shown an inclination towards the crypto sector.

In 2015, Western Union teamed-up with Ripple to settle payments of remittances. The partnership stayed in its test phase and three years later Western Union announced that it had decided not to expand as a crypto transfer provider.

Despite the delay in providing crypto services, Western Union continued to be in terms with crypto wallet service providers. It partnered Coins.ph blockchain platform, for instance, to boost its services in the Philippines.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Western Union
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years
Redmi K60 Gaming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Spotted on IMEI Database: Report

Related Stories

Western Union May Soon Expand Services as Virtual Currency Exchange, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.