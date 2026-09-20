Brands are increasingly adding high-resolution front cameras, autofocus, improved portrait processing, and AI-backed imaging tools. This has made the selfie camera an important factor when considering a new smartphone purchase. Flagship models from Vivo, Samsung, Google and others offer advanced camera systems. Meanwhile, you can find 50-megapixel selfie shooters in models in the upper-mid-range and the mid-range segments, too. So if buying a new smartphone with a stellar selfie camera is on your list, then we've got your back.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is among the most premium smartphones available in India, and its camera setup is one of its biggest highlights. For selfies, it gets a 50-megapixel front camera that can also record videos in up to 4K resolution. The rear setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear cameras can record videos at up to 8K resolution.

On the front, there is a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 6,600mAh battery, 100W wired + 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is another flagship that puts considerable emphasis on photography, including selfies. It comes with a 42-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At the back, you get a triple-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and LDAF, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Tensor G6 chipset. The phone packs a 5,115mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 42-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,115mAh battery, 30W wired + 25W wireless charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. It is available in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the company's most feature-packed smartphones, although its selfie camera takes a slightly different approach from some of the other phones on this list. It gets a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and support for 4K video recording. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture and OIS. It is joined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The rear cameras support 8K video recording and HDR10+ capture.

The phone features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

Cameras: 12-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery, 60W wired + 25W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. Samsung offers the Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE brings a good selfie camera at a considerably lower price point. It gets a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, there is a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. It also gets Aura Light and several AI-powered imaging features, including AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, AI Four-Season Portrait, and AI-backed 30x Super Zoom.

The V70 FE has a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo V70 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Vivo V70 FE Price in India

Vivo V70 FE price in India starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 51,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

If your budget is capped at Rs. 40,000, then the Motorola Edge 70 Pro becomes an interesting proposition. It features a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. At the rear, the phone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 122-degree field of view and autofocus. It can record video at up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

The phone has a 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. Backing the handset is a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro currently starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is listed at around Rs. 42,999, so only the base variant fits within the Rs. 40,000 price bracket. It is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is aimed at buyers who want a relatively affordable phone without giving up a high-resolution selfie camera. It gets a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with OIS and EIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 60x digital zoom.

The phone features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The handset's 5,000mAh battery supports 50W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The price of Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs. 34,999. Black and Grey shades are the colour options you can get the handset in.

Poco X7 5G

The Poco X7 5G is the most affordable option on this list, and its 20-megapixel selfie camera is aimed at buyers shopping in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The rear setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.59 aperture, OIS and EIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Poco also includes AI-backed imaging and photo-editing features.

The Poco X7 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Poco X7 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Cameras: 20-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging

Poco X7 5G Price in India

The Poco X7 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Yellow, Glacier Green, and Cosmic Silver colour options.