Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Best Selfie Camera Smartphones in India: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and More

Best Selfie Camera Smartphones in India: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and More

From the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra to the value-for-money Nothing Phone 3a Pro, here are the phones to consider if a selfie camera is your priority.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 September 2026 14:00 IST
Best Selfie Camera Smartphones in India: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and More

Vivo X300 Ultra is among the most premium options you can consider

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra features a 50-megapixel front camera, 4K video support
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro offers a 50-megapixel front camera with AF
  • Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera
Advertisement

Brands are increasingly adding high-resolution front cameras, autofocus, improved portrait processing, and AI-backed imaging tools. This has made the selfie camera an important factor when considering a new smartphone purchase. Flagship models from Vivo, Samsung, Google and others offer advanced camera systems. Meanwhile, you can find 50-megapixel selfie shooters in models in the upper-mid-range and the mid-range segments, too. So if buying a new smartphone with a stellar selfie camera is on your list, then we've got your back.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is among the most premium smartphones available in India, and its camera setup is one of its biggest highlights. For selfies, it gets a 50-megapixel front camera that can also record videos in up to 4K resolution. The rear setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear cameras can record videos at up to 8K resolution.

Voltvivo X300 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

vivo x300 ultra review6 vivo-x300-ultra

On the front, there is a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 6,600mAh battery, 100W wired + 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is another flagship that puts considerable emphasis on photography, including selfies. It comes with a 42-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At the back, you get a triple-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and LDAF, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom.

Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature

The Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Tensor G6 chipset. The phone packs a 5,115mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 42-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,115mAh battery, 30W wired + 25W wireless charging

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Price in India

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. It is available in Canyon, Fog, Olive, and Obsidian colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the company's most feature-packed smartphones, although its selfie camera takes a slightly different approach from some of the other phones on this list. It gets a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and support for 4K video recording. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture and OIS. It is joined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The rear cameras support 8K video recording and HDR10+ capture.

samsung galaxy s26 ultra cameras four gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyS26Ultra Samsung

The phone features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage

Cameras: 12-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery, 60W wired + 25W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

Pixel 11 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,34,999 for the base variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. Samsung offers the Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options.

Vivo V70 FE

The Vivo V70 FE brings a good selfie camera at a considerably lower price point. It gets a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, there is a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. It also gets Aura Light and several AI-powered imaging features, including AI Magic Weather, AI Magic Landscape, AI Four-Season Portrait, and AI-backed 30x Super Zoom.

Vivo V70 FE Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

The V70 FE has a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo V70 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Vivo V70 FE Price in India

Vivo V70 FE price in India starts at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 51,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple finishes.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

If your budget is capped at Rs. 40,000, then the Motorola Edge 70 Pro becomes an interesting proposition. It features a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. At the rear, the phone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 122-degree field of view and autofocus. It can record video at up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

motorola edge 70 pro gadgets 360 1 Motorola Edge 70 Pro

The phone has a 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset. Backing the handset is a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery, 90W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro currently starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is listed at around Rs. 42,999, so only the base variant fits within the Rs. 40,000 price bracket. It is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colourways.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is aimed at buyers who want a relatively affordable phone without giving up a high-resolution selfie camera. It gets a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto camera with OIS and EIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 60x digital zoom.

nothing phone 3a pro 1 gadgets 360 Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The phone features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The handset's 5,000mAh battery supports 50W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The price of Nothing Phone 3a Pro is Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs Rs. 34,999. Black and Grey shades are the colour options you can get the handset in.

Poco X7 5G

The Poco X7 5G is the most affordable option on this list, and its 20-megapixel selfie camera is aimed at buyers shopping in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. The rear setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.59 aperture, OIS and EIS, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Poco also includes AI-backed imaging and photo-editing features.

Poco x7 review7 poco-x7

The Poco X7 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Poco X7 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Cameras: 20-megapixel selfie camera; 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel rear cameras

Battery and Charging: 5,500mAh battery, 45W wired charging

Poco X7 5G Price in India

The Poco X7 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Yellow, Glacier Green, and Cosmic Silver colour options.

FAQvivo X300 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X300 Ultra?
The Vivo X300 Ultra is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 200-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 50 megapixel front-facing selfie camera . The phone supports fast charging with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 6,600mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 Ultra is available in 2 colour options.
When was the Vivo X300 Ultra released?
The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched on May 6, 2026.
Where can I buy the Vivo X300 Ultra?
You can buy the Vivo X300 Ultra through the official Vivo website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design
  • Fantastic display
  • Magic Capture is genuinely excellent
  • Rambler is one of the best voice-typing tools on Android, full stop
  • Solid cameras
  • 7 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • More expensive than last year (Pro XL model)
  • Google AI Pro is now bundled for 6 months instead of a full year
  • HiLight is more of a design element than a useful feature, with no third-party app support
  • Not built for serious gaming
  • Wired charging still behind the competition
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5115mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Poco X7 5G

Poco X7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Top-tier display
  • Tremendous battery performance
  • Great everyday device
  • IP66+IP68+IP69
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • A 2-megapixel macro camera is useless
  • Software support could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Poco X7
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
How to Turn On Two-Factor Authentication for Google Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Best Selfie Camera Smartphones in India: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Vivo V70 FE, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Selfie Camera Smartphones in India: Check Top Options to Consider
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Adds New Rules for Spam Calls, Automated Calls and A2P Communications
  2. Meta Muse AI Agent Arrives on Mac With Support for Complex Tasks: What to Know
  3. WhatsApp Could Bring New Theme Categories and Wallpapers to Android
  4. Mivi One 5G Camera Details Revealed, Mivi Care+ Support Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. OpenAI Gets Hacked by Indian-Origin Ethical Hackers Using Anthropic’s Claude
  6. OpenAI Announces Astra for Law With GPT-6 Astra, Legal Search Index and Specialist Plugins
  7. Google Gemini Live Could Get an Ephemeral Video Mode for More Private AI Sessions
  8. Apple Pay Could Launch in India Next Month With Axis Bank Credit Cards, Report Claims
  9. Samsung Gallery Adds Google Photos Integration Ahead of OneDrive Sync Ending: How It Works
  10. BenQ Showcases New iScreenBar and ScreenBar Max Desk Lighting Systems at InfoComm 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »