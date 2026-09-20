Smartphones, regardless of the price range, have become really capable devices with cameras on the back and front. Most flagship and premium mid-range handsets can now record videos at up to 4K/60 fps. Some top-of-the-line models can even record 8K resolution videos. This allows you to quickly record, edit, and upload professionally-looking videos on various social media platforms. Moreover, if you are a budding YouTube content creator, a smartphone with a capable camera becomes a must for you. Multiple phones, from brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Google, are available for purchase in India under Rs. 1,00,000, which offer flagship-grade video recording capabilities.

We have prepared a list of the best smartphones for recording videos in India that you can buy under Rs. 1,00,000 to help you make an informed buying decision.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 was launched in India and other global markets in September last year. The price of the handset was recently raised in the country. Even after a year, the iPhone 17 is a very capable smartphone from Apple under Rs. 1,00,000. Powered by the A19 chipset, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. It sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. The iPhone 17 is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps. Moreover, it also features an 18-megapixel selfie camera with the Center Stage functionality.

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz

Chipset: Apple A19

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 48-megapixel ultrawide rear; 18-megapixel front

Battery and charging: Up to 30 hours of video playback; 40W

iPhone 17 Price in India

iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model featuring 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is the latest Galaxy S series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Launched earlier this year, in February, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The handset also packs a 4,300mAh battery. Most importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is capable of recording 8K resolution videos at up to 30 fps and 4K resolution videos at 60 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 120Hz

Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2600

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 10-megapixel 3x telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide rear; 12-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,300mAh; 25W wired

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE was recently launched in India along with the Vivo X300 Ultra. Both smartphones were unveiled in the country with support for Vivo's Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, offering a dedicated photography case with a capture and zoom button. The Vivo X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is positioned below Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is capable of recording 8K resolution videos.

Vivo X300 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz, up to 5,000 nits

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide rear; 50-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W wired

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 is the company's standard model in its flagship X9 lineup. The smartphone is powered by last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with a 7,025mAh battery. The phone offers support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, too. However, the highlight of the Oppo Find X9 is that it features a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. You can record 4K resolution videos at up to 120 fps with the Oppo Find X9.

Oppo Find X9 Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM and Storage: 12GB; 256GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto rear; 32-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 7,025mAh; 80W (wired) and 50W (Wireless)

Oppo Find X9 Price in India

Oppo Find X9 price in India is set at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 is the latest addition to this list. Priced well under Rs. 1,00,00, the Google Pixel 11 is powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with a 4,985mAh battery. The phone also gets wireless charging support. For optics, the Google Pixel 11 features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera, along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The smartphone is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps.

Google Pixel 11 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Chipset: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 13-megapixel ultrawide + 10.8-megapixel telephoto rear; 10.5-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,985mAh; 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging

Google Pixel 11 Price in India

Google Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base 256GB option.

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