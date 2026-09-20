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Best Phones for Video Recording in India Under Rs. 1 Lakh: From iPhone 17 to Google Pixel 11 and More

Vivo X300 FE was recently launched in India and is the only phone in this list that supports a telephoto extender kit.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 September 2026 18:00 IST
Best Phones for Video Recording in India Under Rs. 1 Lakh: From iPhone 17 to Google Pixel 11 and More

Here's the list of best phones for video recording under Rs. 1 lakh

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17 can record videos at up to 4K/60 fps
  • Google Pixel 11 was recently launched in India
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 carries a triple rear camera unit
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Smartphones, regardless of the price range, have become really capable devices with cameras on the back and front. Most flagship and premium mid-range handsets can now record videos at up to 4K/60 fps. Some top-of-the-line models can even record 8K resolution videos. This allows you to quickly record, edit, and upload professionally-looking videos on various social media platforms. Moreover, if you are a budding YouTube content creator, a smartphone with a capable camera becomes a must for you. Multiple phones, from brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Google, are available for purchase in India under Rs. 1,00,000, which offer flagship-grade video recording capabilities.

We have prepared a list of the best smartphones for recording videos in India that you can buy under Rs. 1,00,000 to help you make an informed buying decision.

VoltIphone 17 Discussion
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iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 was launched in India and other global markets in September last year. The price of the handset was recently raised in the country. Even after a year, the iPhone 17 is a very capable smartphone from Apple under Rs. 1,00,000. Powered by the A19 chipset, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. It sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. The iPhone 17 is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps. Moreover, it also features an 18-megapixel selfie camera with the Center Stage functionality.

iphone 17 review ndtv black colour

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz
  • Chipset: Apple A19
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 48-megapixel ultrawide rear; 18-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: Up to 30 hours of video playback; 40W

iPhone 17 Price in India

iPhone 17 price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base model featuring 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is the latest Galaxy S series smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. Launched earlier this year, in February, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The handset also packs a 4,300mAh battery. Most importantly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is capable of recording 8K resolution videos at up to 30 fps and 4K resolution videos at 60 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, up to 120Hz
  • Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2600
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 10-megapixel 3x telephoto + 12-megapixel ultrawide rear; 12-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 4,300mAh; 25W wired

samsung galaxy s26 s26plus review ndtv design 2

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE was recently launched in India along with the Vivo X300 Ultra. Both smartphones were unveiled in the country with support for Vivo's Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, offering a dedicated photography case with a capture and zoom button. The Vivo X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is positioned below Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is capable of recording 8K resolution videos.

Vivo X300 FE Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz, up to 5,000 nits
  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide rear; 50-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W wired

vivo x300 fe telephoto extender assembled gadgets 360

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 256GB of storage.

Oppo Find X9

The Oppo Find X9 is the company's standard model in its flagship X9 lineup. The smartphone is powered by last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with a 7,025mAh battery. The phone offers support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, too. However, the highlight of the Oppo Find X9 is that it features a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. You can record 4K resolution videos at up to 120 fps with the Oppo Find X9.

Oppo Find X9 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB; 256GB
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto rear; 32-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 7,025mAh; 80W (wired) and 50W (Wireless)

oppo find x9 cameras gadgets 360

Oppo Find X9 Price in India

Oppo Find X9 price in India is set at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 is the latest addition to this list. Priced well under Rs. 1,00,00, the Google Pixel 11 is powered by Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with a 4,985mAh battery. The phone also gets wireless charging support. For optics, the Google Pixel 11 features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera, along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The smartphone is capable of recording 4K resolution videos at up to 60 fps.

Google Pixel 11 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz
  • Chipset: Google Tensor G6
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 13-megapixel ultrawide + 10.8-megapixel telephoto rear; 10.5-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 4,985mAh; 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging

pixel 11 review ndtv design 1

Google Pixel 11 Price in India

Google Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base 256GB option.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the smallest battery in this list?

While Apple does not reveal the exact battery capacity, iPhone 17 offers the least claimed battery life among the five phones.

2. Which phones can record 8K resolution videos under Rs. 1,00,000?

3. Which phone is the most expensive in this list?

The iPhone 17, with a price tag of Rs. 99,900, is now the most expensive phone in this list.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, Google Pixel 11, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9, Samsung Galaxy S26, Best Phones for Video Recording
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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