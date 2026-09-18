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WhatsApp Could Bring New Theme Categories and Wallpapers to Android

The update could organise themes into categories such as Featured, Nature, Live, Minimal and Doodle.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 19:52 IST
WhatsApp Could Bring New Theme Categories and Wallpapers to Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp could automatically select bubble colours

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Highlights
  • The update may introduce five theme categories
  • Live themes could include animated wallpapers
  • Nature themes may feature different outdoor scenes
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WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out new chat theme categories to Android beta testers, bringing more ways to customise the look of conversations. The update is said to introduce five chat theme categories, including Nature, Live, Minimal, and Doodle, along with separate categories for wallpapers. The Live section may offer animated wallpapers with slow-moving backgrounds, while WhatsApp could automatically select a chat bubble colour based on the chosen theme and wallpaper. The feature is currently being tested with a limited group of Android beta users.

WhatsApp Brings New Chat Themes to Android

A new post by the feature tracker WABetaInfo claims WhatsApp is rolling out the new theme experience to some Android beta testers on version 2.26.37.6, bringing the theme structure previously introduced on iOS to the platform. The rollout is gradual, so not all beta testers may have the options yet. Some stable-version users may also receive the feature, although WhatsApp has not confirmed when it will reach everyone.

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The chat theme picker is reportedly set to include a Featured section featuring selected designs from the other categories. According to the report, Nature could include outdoor scenes such as forests, mountains, deserts and coastal views, while Minimal may offer simpler backgrounds. The Doodle category is expected to feature the familiar doodle pattern, while Live could include wallpapers with slow-moving animations.

The update is also said to separate wallpapers from full chat themes, potentially allowing users to change the background without applying an entire theme. The wallpaper section could include the same categories as the chat themes, along with new Vibrant and Gradient options. Users may also be able to choose images from their gallery or create wallpapers using AI.

The Live category could appear in both the chat theme and wallpaper sections, with animated wallpapers reportedly using slow movements. A badge may also appear on their thumbnails to distinguish them from static options.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on automatic bubble colour selection based on the chosen theme and wallpaper. The app could suggest a colour intended to keep messages readable, while users may still be able to change it manually.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Chat Themes, Chat Themes, WhatsApp Wallpapers, WhatsApp Customisation, Live Wallpapers, AI Wallpapers, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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