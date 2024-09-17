What is Blockchain Sharding: Explained

Blockchain technology, also known as distributed ledger technology (DLT), forms the backbone of Web3 innovations, including cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, NFTs, and more. To enhance the functionality and use cases of these networks—often seen as a more secure alternative to traditional Web2 servers—developers employ various techniques. One such method is sharding, which improves blockchain networks by increasing their speed and scalability.

Understanding Sharding

Sharding is inspired by the method of dividing traditional databases into smaller, more manageable units. This approach simplifies and accelerates access to the necessary data.

As explained in a blog by crypto exchange Coinbase, sharding refers to the process of splitting a larger blockchain network into smaller, more manageable parts, known as shards.

When a blockchain undergoes sharding, its transactional data is split across multiple shards, each capable of processing transactions and executing smart contracts. Each shard operates like an independent blockchain ecosystem.

Every shard is assigned its own node, reducing the workload on the main blockchain's node. This decreases the likelihood of network congestion and significantly improves transaction processing speeds. Shards can also communicate with each other to verify information across the main chain.

As sharded blockchains offer faster transaction speeds, they are more appealing to developers looking to build and support their Web3 protocols. This scalability increases as developers customize and test the blockchain for a variety of use cases. In this way, sharding enhances both the efficiency and scalability of blockchain networks.

Challenges Related to Sharding

Security vulnerabilities have been one of the key challenges facing the sharding technique in distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain systems, as per an article on Crypto.com's Web3 awareness segment called University.

Shards within a blockchain are vulnerable to potential hacker attacks due to their lower computing power, or hashrate. Additionally, if the complex sharding process is not executed correctly, it can compromise the security of the entire blockchain.

Despite these risks, many blockchains utilize sharding to prevent network overload and maintain efficiency. Ethereum, one of the most widely used commercial blockchains, implements sharding, as do platforms like Zilliqa, Cardano, and QuarkChain, according to a blog by Crypto.com.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.