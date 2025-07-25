Technology News
Honor Pad X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Pad X7 features an 8.7-inch (800x1,340 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 14:12 IST
Honor Pad X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • Honor Pad X7 features a 5-megapixel front camera
  • It supports a face unlock feature for authentication
  • The Honor Pad X7 runs on Android 15
Honor Pad X7 has been launched in Saudi Arabia. The new entry-level tablet from Honor runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Honor Pad X7 features an 8.7-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a 7,020mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The Honor Pad X7 is available in a single Grey colour option, and has a thickness of 7.99mm. The Android tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Honor Pad X7 Price

The Honor Pad X7 is available at an introductory price of SAR 349 (around Rs. 8,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This limited-time offer includes special launch benefits, after which the regular price will be SAR 449 (roughly Rs. 10,300). It is currently available for purchase in Saudi Arabia in a single Grey colour.

Honor Pad X7 Specifications

Honor Pad X7 runs on Android 15 and features an 8.7-inch (800x1,340 pixels) LCD display with 180ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, and an 85 percent screen to body ratio. The screen is touted to deliver 625 nits peak brightness. The display has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certifications. It has an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It offers up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the rear, the Honor Pad X7 features an 8-megapixel camera sensor with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the tablet boasts a 5-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies with a f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus. It has a metal back panel.

Connectivity options on the Honor Pad X7 include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5. It supports a face unlock feature for authentication. It packs a 7,020mAh battery with 10W fast charging and reverse wired charging support. The battery is advertised to offer up to 56 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 211.8x124.8x7.99mm and weighs 365 grams.

Honor Pad X7

Honor Pad X7

  • KEY SPECS
Display 8.70-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7020mAh
Further reading: Honor Pad X7, Honor Pad X7 Price, Honor Pad X7 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Pad X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 7,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
