Technology News
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 Date Revealed; Plus, VIP Members To Get Early Access

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 will offer 78 “Freedom Deals” in addition to instant discounts and bank offers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2025 19:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 might coincide with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale

Highlights
  • Flipkart will offer special discounts to its Plus members
  • The sale event will offer early access to Plus and VIP members
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale also offers additional discounts for Plus members
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 will start at the beginning of August, the company announced on Friday. During the sale event, the e-commerce platform will offer multiple bank offers and discounts on various products to Flipkart Plus subscribers. The list of benefits also includes early access to the sale event. Moreover, the company has disclosed that there will be 78 “Freedom Deals”, “Rush Hours”, exchange offers, and “Bumper Hours”, during which people can buy electronics and home appliances at discounted prices.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 Date, Offers

As per the Flipkart mobile app, its Freedom Sale 2025 will begin on August 1. However, its website shows that the sale event will start on August 2. If the sale starts on the former date, it would coincide with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale, which is also confirmed to begin on the same date, with discounts and offers on various products. Both e-commerce platforms have yet to announce an end date for these sale events.flipkart freedom sale 1753450512955 Flipkart

flipkart freedom sale 1 1753450555987 Flipkart

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 dates on the app (top) and the website (below)
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Confusion aside, it is safe to assume that Flipkart's Freedom Sale 2025 will begin in early August. The platform will also offer early access to Flipkart Plus and VIP customers before the sale begins. This means that Plus and VIP members can avail of the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 24 hours before everyone else, during the upcoming sale.

During the sale event, Flipkart will offer buyers an instant discount of 15 percent when making purchases with bank offers. Flipkart Plus members can also avail an additional 10 percent discount with Super Coins. 

As part of its Freedom Sale 2025, Flipkart will give 78 “Freedom Deals”, exchange offers, “Rush Hours”, “Tick Tok”, and “Bumper Hours”. However, at the time of writing this, there is no information available regarding what kind of offers each of these will entail. What we do know is that the online retailer will let interested customers buy gadgets, home appliances, beauty and health products, and other electronics at discounted prices.

Interestingly, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 recently concluded on July 17. During the sale event, the company was offering considerable discounts on various devices, such as iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24.

Further reading: Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, Discount Sale, Flipkart sale
