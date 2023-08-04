Technology News

What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details

Within two weeks of its launch, the over two million people from around the world have signed up with Worldcoin.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 4 August 2023 16:13 IST
What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

As per Worldcoin’s official website, 120 countries currently have verified World ID users

Highlights
  • Worldcoin project is rewarding people signing up with WLD tokens
  • Each WLD token is priced $2.26 (roughly Rs. 187)
  • India has not reacted to Worldcoin frenzy unlike Kenya, France, Germany

Worldcoin, a billion-dollar startup founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has created ripples in the Web3 space in the last two weeks. Officially launched on July 24, Worldcoin is aiming to create a network of ‘real humans' and no robots. The San Francisco, US-based company is looking to assign ‘World IDs' to global citizenry. With this ‘international proof of personhood', Worldcoin believes that people will no longer need to share their personal details like names, numbers, and email IDs in order to connect with websites.

Within two weeks of its launch, over two million people from around the world have signed up with Worldcoin. People who sign-up for their World IDs are also eligible to claim the WLD token, which is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain-based project.

At the time of writing, each WLD token was priced at $2.26 (roughly Rs. 187), showed CoinMarketCap. The total market cap of the WLD token currently stands at $266 million (roughly Rs. 2,207 crore).

Soon after the project went live, Worldcoin sign-up booths were installed in different countries. In India, several metro stations in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) and some in India's tech hub Bengaluru have Worldcoin booths with people queuing up for registrations.

While the cause that Altman's Worldcoin is trying to chase may seem noble in terms of offering security to user data, the project has received major backlash from several nations.

Those looking to register themselves for their World IDs are required to submit their biometrics with the company. Taking eye scans via its orb is Worldcoin's way of ensuring verification of each signing-up user.

This requirement has raised concerns among world governments with regards to security of their citizens as well as their countries. Policymakers are also worried about people being exposed to free WLD tokens that are being given as incentives for people signing up.

Kenya is among the first nations to take a stringent step towards controlling the Worldcoin craze — by suspending it indefinitely for the time being.

In an official statement this week, Kenya's ministry of interior and national administration said, “Relevant security, financial services, and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities”.

To oversee and tackle the Worldcoin frenzy in France and Germany, regulators of the European Union are reportedly opening probes on the project.

India has released no such notice for Worldcoin, as of now.

For now, neither Altman nor the Worldcoin team has reacted to Kenya's suspension.

“Worldcoin aims to establish universal access to the global economy regardless of country or background. It is designed to become the world's largest human identity and financial network, giving ownership to everyone. All with the intention of welcoming every person on the planet and establishing a place for all of us to benefit in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI),” the project's website reads.

In March, the company said that the simplest way to use World ID is as a sign-in method.

“Upon selecting Sign in with Worldcoin on a website, mobile app or crypto dapp, you approve or reject the request from your self-custodial wallet to authenticate and prove you're a real and unique person. No one, not even Worldcoin contributors or application developers, can track you across websites, identify the World ID connected to your account or generally know more about you,” the firm noted.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Worldcoin, Sam Altman, WLD Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT

Related Stories

What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top Offers on Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  3. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  4. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  6. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Laptop Deals
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. What is the Controversial Worldcoin Project All About and Why are Nations Concerned: Details
  2. India's Import Ban on Laptops, Tablets, PC to Boost Domestic Manufacturing, Says MoS IT
  3. India Saw Massive Surge in Ransomware, IoT Cyber Attacks in H1 2023: Report
  4. Huawei's Smartphone Business Recovering, Says Head of Consumer Business
  5. Bharat Web3 Association Notes India’s Interest in DeFi as Country Posts G20 Presidency Note on Crypto
  6. 'Friday Night Plan' Starring Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Releasing September 1 on Netflix
  7. Kohrra to The Witcher Season 3: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch on Netflix Right Now
  8. iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Set June Quarter Revenue Record
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile
  10. iPhone 15 Series Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.