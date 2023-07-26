Technology News

Made In Heaven Season 2 to Release on Amazon Prime Video on August 10

Made In Heaven 2 is the sequel season to Made In Heaven, which released in 2019.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 July 2023 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Prime Video

'Made In Heaven' is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Highlights
  • Made In Heaven 2 will delve deeper into the lives of its characters
  • The first season of 'Made in Heaven' received critical-acclaim
  • 'Made In Heaven' reflects the lives of upscale modern India

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the much-awaited second season of 'Made In Heaven' will premiere on August 10. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur's Karan Mehra, two best friends turned wedding planners navigating the world of big fat Indian weddings while dealing with conflicts in their personal lives. 'Made In Heaven' season two will delve deeper into the lives of its characters, who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages, while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways, as per a press release.

"As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will beautifully reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations, and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings," the release stated.

The seven-episode season two is directed by Kagti and Akhtar, along with Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nitya Mehra. Besides Dhulipala and Mathur, it also features Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The newcomers to the season include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

The first season of 'Made in Heaven' was released in 2019, and received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances by the lead cast. In a statement, Akhtar and Kagti said that the show holds a special place in their hearts and is a symbol of the 'true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning'.

"The second season of 'Made In Heaven', delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings, and unearths more stories from the community. "'Made In Heaven' reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last," the creators added.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said that 'Made In Heaven' has become a part of the 'cultural zeitgeist'. "The next installment of the show will present a perfect mosaic of stories that blend tradition and modernity, coupled with a layered, immersive, and emotional narrative. It's a true privilege to work with such gifted, collaborative, and passionate storytellers and we are confident that the new season of the show will not just entertain but provoke, inspire, and uplift our audiences," she added. 'Made In Heaven' is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Release Date 10 August 2023
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan
  • Producer
    Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar
Further reading: Made In Heaven 2, Amazon Prime Video, OTT
