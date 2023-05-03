Technology News

Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Borrows Heavily From its Video Game Roots to Offer a Compelling Plot

The movie is based on the true story of gamer-turned-racer Jann Mardenborough.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2023 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Gran Turismo releases in theatres on August 11

  • The Gran Turismo movie stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom
  • The film uniquely features the video game as a plot element itself
  • Gran Turismo 7 (the game) released in March 2022

Gran Turismo - the movie - just got its first official trailer, showcasing the plot of the upcoming film in detail, and also introducing the key characters in the film played by actors Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom. The upcoming film is the latest in a long list of movies adapted from popular video games, despite the premise of purist racing and simplified plot line of the campaign mode in the video game series. The film is set to release in theatres on August 11.

Jack Salter (David Harbour) kicks off the trailer with a rather straightforward and to-the-point statement that hammers down on the difference between video games and real life. “If you miss a line in the game, you reset. If you miss it on the track, you could die,” says Salter, a racing trainer appointed to prepare a group of young gamers to tackle the very different dynamics of actual car racing. The trailer then jumps to Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who is shown playing the actual Gran Turismo 7 game on an impressive home gaming setup, and appears to be quite good at it.

As mentioned, the Gran Turismo movie is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a young gamer who transitioned from gaming to professional racing after participating in and winning GT Academy, a televised competition that took talented gamers and trained them in professional racing, also providing actual racing opportunities. The trailer shows Jann arguing with his father (Djimon Hounsou) about the future prospects and costs of a professional career in gaming and racing.

Also featured in the trailer is Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), a motorsports marketing executive based on Darren Cox, the real-life creator and director of GT Academy. Moore expects Salter to train the young gamers and turn them into proper race car drivers, despite the latter's obvious skepticism. Of course, as is the case with the real Jann Mardenborough, the character goes on to show potential and adapt to the challenges of competitive racing.

It's an interesting way to adapt a video game into a movie, with the Gran Turismo video games themselves featuring in their actual form in the film. The Nissan GTR and various other motorsport-grade vehicles have been featured in the trailer, similar to how the video games have a huge, officially licensed lineup of real-world cars and race tracks. The game's focus on realism and true simulation is itself highlighted, showing how a gamer experienced in Gran Turismo games can potentially adapt to actual car racing. Gran Turismo releases August 11 in theatres.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gran Turismo

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Emelia Hartford, Pepe Barroso, Sang Heon Lee, Max Mundt, Mariano González, Harki Bhambra, Lindsay Pattison, Théo Christine, Nikhil Parmar
  • Director
    Neill Blomkamp
  • Producer
    Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, Dana Brunetti
Gran Turismo 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Helps you become a better racer
  • Engaging sim racing
  • Scapes is next-level photo mode
  • Extensive tuning options
  • Dynamic weather can be a gamechanger
  • Bad
  • Always online (largely)
  • AI not challenging enough
  • Brakes can feel arcade-ish at times
  • Can't feel the track variety
  • Uninspired soundtrack
  • No voiceovers
  • Pay-to-win behaviour
  • Music Rally is a bore
  • Local multiplayer is letterboxed
Read detailed Sony Gran Turismo 7 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Gran Turismo
PEGI Rating 3+
Further reading: Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo Movie, 2023, Gran Turismo 7, Video Game, Racing, Sony Pictures Entertainment, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, GT Academy
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
