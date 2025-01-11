Ad Vitam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Netflix has introduced a new French action thriller, Ad Vitam, which brings an intense tale of danger, resilience, and personal stakes to the screen. Centred around Franck Lazareff, a former elite intervention agent with a haunting past, the movie unravels as he finds himself racing against time after a violent attack disrupts his life. Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, the film offers a tightly paced narrative filled with high-octane action and emotional depth, catering to fans of gripping thrillers.

When and Where to Watch 'Ad Vitam'

Ad Vitam is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering a blend of suspense and action. This French-language thriller joins the platform's growing catalogue of international films. Subtitles and dubbing options are available, ensuring accessibility for a global audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Ad Vitam'

The official trailer of Ad Vitam provides a glimpse into Franck Lazareff's perilous journey. After narrowly surviving an attempt on his life, Franck rushes home, only to face a more devastating crisis when his pregnant wife, Léo, is kidnapped. As he becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy, Franck's troubled past resurfaces, linking the chaos to deeper, more sinister forces. The film showcases intense action sequences, including chase scenes, gunfights, and high-stakes confrontations, maintaining a tense pace throughout its runtime.

Cast and Crew of 'Ad Vitam'

The lead role of Franck Lazareff is portrayed by Guillaume Canet, known for his compelling performances. Stéphane Caillard appears as Léo, Franck's wife, whose abduction drives the narrative. Other notable cast members include Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot, Alexis Manenti, and Johan Heldenbergh. Directed by Rodolphe Lauga, Ad Vitam brings together a talented team to deliver this gripping story.

Fans of action-packed dramas with emotional undertones will find Ad Vitam a worthy addition to their watchlist.