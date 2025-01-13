Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is now live for Prime members. The Republic Day special sale will open up for everyone else from 12pm on January 13, 2025. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale promises excited discounts on a large selection of popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. During the sale, we'll be continuously scanning through hundreds of deals to bring you the best handpicked deals that are worth your time and money. During the sale, Amazon is also offering a bunch of bundled offers such as exchange discounts and payment offers. SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent additional discount during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025 this week.

Please note that all of the deals and prices mentioned below are currently available only for Prime members. Prices and product availability are subject to change during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 - Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 128GB

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is currently down to Rs. 55,499 (effective after bank offer) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day 2025 sale. The phone usually sells at around Rs. 60,499. You can exchange an older smartphone to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 45.500. The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, and comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

Buy now: Rs. 55,499 (effective after bank offers)

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

If you're eyeing an affordable smartphone during this sale, Samsung's Galaxy M35 5G is down to Rs. 13,999 (effective price after bank offer) during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale 2025 on Amazon. The Galaxy M35 5G is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor, and runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1 platform out-of-the-box. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera setup, and comes with a large 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 13,999 (effective after bank offers)

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is down to Rs. 23,400 (effective price including bank offer) during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025. The smartphone also includes a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 24,699. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and a 64-megapixel primary camera setup. It runs Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0 platform, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 23,400 (effective price after bank offers)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 - Best offers on electronics

Amazon Devices

Some of the best products you can buy during an Amazon sale are the company's own gadgets. The super useful Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,799 while the Echo Pop is available for as low as Rs. 3,949. The Echo Show 8 is also down to Rs. 9,999 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 2,799

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5

If you're looking for a powerful laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is down to Rs. 1,03,990 (MRP Rs. 1,46,890) on Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, supported by 32GB of RAM, and comes with a 1TB SSD. The laptop features a 16-inch 2.8K OLED display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits. You can swap a used laptop and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,350.

Buy now: Rs. 1,03,990 (MRP Rs. 1,46,890)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.