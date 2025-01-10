Technology News
The Pitt OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Starring Noah Wyle Premieres on JioCinema

"The Pitt," a new medical drama starring Noah Wyle, streams exclusively on JioCinema from January 9, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 22:13 IST
The Pitt OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Starring Noah Wyle Premieres on JioCinema

Photo Credit: Youtube/max

The Pitt debuts on JioCinema January 2025

  • The Pitt debuts on JioCinema January 2025
  • New 15-episode season features real-life medical challenges
  • Stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada
Fans of medical dramas can now look forward to “The Pitt,” which delves into the experiences of healthcare workers managing emergencies in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Set in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital, the show spans a single 15-hour shift, highlighting the intense challenges faced by frontline workers. The first season, featuring 15 episodes, is being led by Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. The series is created by John Wells, known for projects like “ER” and “The West Wing.”

When and Where to Watch ‘The Pitt'

The medical drama made its debut on January 9, 2025, and is exclusively available for streaming on JioCinema Premium in India. It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The first two episodes were released simultaneously, with subsequent episodes scheduled weekly every Thursday at 7:30 AM IST. Season 1 will conclude on April 10, 2025, with each episode running approximately an hour long.

Official Trailer and Plot of ‘The Pitt'

The official trailer offers a glimpse into the fast-paced world of the Pittsburgh Trauma Hospital, where doctors, nurses, and support staff face relentless emergencies. Each episode represents an hour of a single shift, presenting life-and-death situations, personal dilemmas, and ethical challenges. According to the series' description, “The Pitt” aims to realistically portray the struggles of modern healthcare workers and their resilience amidst systemic issues and unpredictable scenarios.

Cast and Crew of ‘The Pitt'

The series stars Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, and Patrick Marron Ball. The ensemble cast also includes Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones and Gerran Howell. R. Scott Gemmill has served as the writer and executive producer, working alongside John Wells, the series producer.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

The Pitt OTT Release Date: Medical Drama Starring Noah Wyle Premieres on JioCinema
