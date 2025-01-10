Technology News
Ram Charan’s Game Changer OTT Release Reporetedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, might stream on the popular OTT platfrom post its theatrical run.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 22:11 IST
Ram Charan's Game Changer OTT Release Reporetedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Shine Hunt

Highlights
  • Game Changer premiered on January 10, 2025, in theatres
  • Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired streaming rights
  • Ram Charan stars in triple roles in this action-packed drama
The much-anticipated political action drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by S. Shankar, the film was strategically released to coincide with the Sankranti festival, drawing audiences with its high-octane action and socially relevant storyline. Following a successful theatrical launch, Game Changer is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with OTT rights reportedly acquired for Rs. 105 crore. The streaming release date is yet to be confirmed.

When and Where to Watch Game Changer

According to reports, Game Changer might available on Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. The OTT release might cater to regional audiences, excluding Hindi, ensuring widespread accessibility. Although the exact streaming date remains unannounced, viewers can expect the film to be added to the platform in the coming months.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game Changer

The official trailer of Game Changer showcases an intense narrative revolving around Ram Nandan, an IAS officer portrayed by Ram Charan, who takes on corrupt politicians to clean up the electoral system. The film delves into themes of justice and reform, combining compelling drama with high-stakes action sequences. Audiences have praised the gripping visuals, directed by S. Shankar, and a screenplay crafted by Karthik Subbaraj, which is expected to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of Game Changer

Game Changer features a cast, led by Ram Charan in triple roles as Appanna, H. Ram Nandan IAS, and H. Charan IPS. Kiara Advani plays the role of Deepika, his wife, while notable performances are delivered by Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Directed by filmmaker S. Shankar, the movie's music is composed by S. Thaman.

 

Ram Charan’s Game Changer OTT Release Reporetedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
