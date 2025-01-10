Hisaab Barabar, a satirical social drama, is scheduled for its OTT release on January 24, 2025, on ZEE5. The film revolves around financial fraud and the personal struggles of an ordinary man who dares to stand against systemic corruption. Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with SP Cinecorp, the movie highlights the bravery of a railway ticket inspector who uncovers a billion-dollar scam orchestrated by a corporate banker. The story promises a mix of humour, emotion, and drama while exploring themes of justice and integrity.

When and Where to Watch Hisaab Barabar

The much-awaited Hisaab Barabar will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from January 24, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hisaab Barabar

The trailer introduces R. Madhavan as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector who notices a small but puzzling inconsistency in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue quickly leads him to uncover a massive financial scam led by Micky Mehta, a powerful banker played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film combines elements of satire with intense drama, shedding light on the impact of financial corruption on common citizens. Radhe's journey is not just about seeking justice but also navigating personal challenges, as he realises that human relationships cannot be reconciled with formulas and calculations.

Cast and Crew of Hisaab Barabar

The movie features a stellar cast including R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. Supporting performances by actors such as Anil Pandey, Rashmi Desai, and Faisal Rashid add depth to the narrative. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Hisaab Barabar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel under the banners of Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp Productions. The film was earlier showcased at the 55th International Film Festival of India, earning critical acclaim for its unique storytelling approach.