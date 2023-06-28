Technology News

Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS Studios With Infinity Train Creator Owen Dennis

Just like in the game, some crew members on a spaceship have been replaced by shapeshifting aliens, slowly sabotaging the ship and killing everyone.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 June 2023 15:24 IST
Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS Studios With Infinity Train Creator Owen Dennis

Photo Credit: Innersloth

Among Us is a multi-platform social deduction game

Highlights
  • Titmouse (Big Mouth) will serve as the animation studio for Among Us
  • Among Us was launched in 2018, but saw a surge in popularity in mid-2020
  • Developer Innersloth is partnering with CBS on the series

Among Us, the pandemic-era video game sensation, is getting an animated series adaptation. As per Variety, CBS Studios has partnered with indie developer Innersloth to bring the series to a mainstream audience. Owen Dennis, the animator-artist best known for Infinity Train, will act as the creator and executive producer of the animated series. Currently, there is no information on what streaming platform or network it will arrive on, but the official logline notes that the show will follow the same premise as the video game, where some crew members on a spaceship have been replaced by shapeshifting aliens, slowly sabotaging the ship and killing everyone. It's a whodunnit, essentially.

The report adds that Titmouse (Big Mouth) will serve as the animation studio for the Among Us series and that it's covered by The Animation Guild instead of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) — so the ongoing writers' strike shouldn't affect the production. As mentioned before, Dennis will lead the charge on the series, having previously worked on Cartoon Network's Infinity Train, which is set on a seemingly endless train travelling through a barren landscape. It's unclear how they plan on incorporating dialogue exchanges between the crew members since the arguments and player testimonies were the most crucial parts of deciphering who the imposter is. Just standard voice acting, maybe? I'd also imagine that the big reveal will be saved for the season finale.

Among Us was originally released in 2018, but exploded onto the internet in mid-2020 when Twitch streamer Chance 'Sodapoppin' Morris booted up the game to over 20,000 viewers, piquing interest from viewers and countless other streamers who followed suit. It broke multiple records, topping the Steam player base charts and mobile downloads — garnering 4 billion views on YouTube by the end of 2020. The COVID-19 lockdown was also a good catalyst for its surge in popularity, as people who couldn't interact with others in real life would do so in-game. Its success also spawned a virtual reality game called Among Us VR and plans for a potential sequel — though the latter was then abandoned to focus on reworking the main game.

In recent times, Hollywood has been unable to ignore the influence of video games, cashing in on existing popularity to create more and more adaptations. We started the year with HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last of Us, which is a leading force for the awards season. Not to mention, Sony's PlayStation Productions unit is looking to expand into mainstream media, with a David Harbour-led Gran Turismo movie releasing in August and even a God of War series order from Amazon Prime Video. Even the BAFTA-winning horde-slaying game Vampire Survivors is getting turned into an animated show.

Currently, there is no release window or streaming/ network details for the Among Us animated series.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Among Us

Among Us

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Social Deduction
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Among Us
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: among us, among us animated series, among us animated show, among us tv show, owen dennis, titmouse, cbs studios, innersloth, infinity train
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
EU Set to Take Next Steps for Launch of Digital Euro, Will Publish Proposal for Legal Framework

Related Stories

Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS Studios With Infinity Train Creator Owen Dennis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Kicks Off on July 15: Here’s What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Superman: Legacy Casts David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Storage Capacity, ‘Flagship Grade' Chipset Confirmed
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  10. Pixel 7a Said to Lower Refresh Rate in Bright Sunlight, but There's a Fix
#Latest Stories
  1. Micron Signs MoU With India to Build First Semiconductor Plant in Gujarat
  2. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Claims Video Game Publishers Believe Xbox Game Pass Is ‘Value Destructive’
  3. Fire-Boltt Grenade Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch LCD Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus V Fold Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get UFS 3.1 256GB storage, Will Feature ‘Flagship Grade’ Chipset
  7. KuCoin to Introduce Compulsory KYC Verifications Starting July: Details
  8. EU Countries, Lawmakers Agree on Data Act, Set Governing Rules for Big Tech: All Details
  9. Insta360 Go 3 With Action Pod, Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched: Details
  10. Nvidia Tops Benchmark Tests Speed of Systems Training ChatGPT-Like Chatbots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.