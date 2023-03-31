Vampire Survivors took home the top honour at the BAFTA Games Awards, in what could be called the most shocking moment at the ceremony. The indie title won two trophies — Best Game Design and the coveted Best Game prize — beating out God of War Ragnarök, which was leading with six awards. Even developer Poncle confessed on-stage that they weren't expecting to win. The ceremony was streamed live on Twitch early Friday, and saw God of War Ragnarök dominating the lineup with a record-breaking 14 nominations, though six of them were acting nominations for its stellar cast. The Santa Monica Studio-developed sequel, however, secured the EE Game of the Year, which is a publicly voted award that isn't officially part of BAFTA.

After an early access launch for PC in December 2021, Vampire Survivors almost instantly became a hit, throwing players into pixelated dungeons to mow down thousands of night creatures, while stacking up on perks such as bibles and garlic to keep them away. Funnily enough, despite the game's key art and title mentioning them, none of the monsters or playable characters are actually vampires.

Continuing his run from The Game Awards 2022, Christopher Judge secured another Best Performer win at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, for his role as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. Meanwhile, Laya Deleon Hayes, who played Angrboda the Jötunn, secured one for Best Performer in a Supporting Role.

Surprisingly, God of War Ragnarök also stole the award for Audio Achievement from Metal: Hellsinger, the rhythm-based FPS where you lay waste to demonic enemies while rock music blasts in the background. Critical darling Elden Ring won two awards — Original Property and Multiplayer — besting nominees such as FIFA 23 and Splatoon 3. The FromSoftware-developed title previously lifted the Game of the Year trophy at The Game Awards 2022 and at the DICE Awards, last month.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's BAFTA Games Awards:

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 winners — the full list

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Best Game

Vampire Survivors — WINNER

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God Of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Narrative

Immortality — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Pentiment

Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement

Tunic — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Music

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

Stray

Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Audio Achievement

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Performer in a Leading Role

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel, Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura, The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus, God of War Ragnarök

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Performer in a Supporting Role

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri, God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One, Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya, God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor God of War Ragnarök

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Original Property

Elden Ring — WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Game Design

Vampire Survivors — WINNER

Cult Of The Lamb

Elden Ring

God Of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Animation

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Multiplayer

Elden Ring — WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Technical Achievement

Horizon Forbidden West — WINNER

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Debut Game

Tunic — WINNER

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for British Game

Rollerdrome — WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — WINNER

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Evolving Game

Final Fantasy XIV Online — WINNER

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Game Beyond Entertainment

Endling – Extinction Is Forever — WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Not For Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

2023 BAFTA Games Award for EE Game Of The Year (voted for by the public)

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.