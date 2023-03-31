Technology News
God of War Ragnarök also won the fan-voted EE Game of the Year Award, which isn’t officially part of BAFTA.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 March 2023 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Poncle

Despite the name, Vampire Survivors does not have actual vampires in it

  • Elden Ring won Best Multiplayer and Best Original Property
  • Christopher Judge won Best Leading Performer for God of War Ragnarök
  • Vampire Survivors also won the BAFTA Games Award for Game Design

Vampire Survivors took home the top honour at the BAFTA Games Awards, in what could be called the most shocking moment at the ceremony. The indie title won two trophies — Best Game Design and the coveted Best Game prize — beating out God of War Ragnarök, which was leading with six awards. Even developer Poncle confessed on-stage that they weren't expecting to win. The ceremony was streamed live on Twitch early Friday, and saw God of War Ragnarök dominating the lineup with a record-breaking 14 nominations, though six of them were acting nominations for its stellar cast. The Santa Monica Studio-developed sequel, however, secured the EE Game of the Year, which is a publicly voted award that isn't officially part of BAFTA.

After an early access launch for PC in December 2021, Vampire Survivors almost instantly became a hit, throwing players into pixelated dungeons to mow down thousands of night creatures, while stacking up on perks such as bibles and garlic to keep them away. Funnily enough, despite the game's key art and title mentioning them, none of the monsters or playable characters are actually vampires.

Continuing his run from The Game Awards 2022, Christopher Judge secured another Best Performer win at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, for his role as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. Meanwhile, Laya Deleon Hayes, who played Angrboda the Jötunn, secured one for Best Performer in a Supporting Role.

Surprisingly, God of War Ragnarök also stole the award for Audio Achievement from Metal: Hellsinger, the rhythm-based FPS where you lay waste to demonic enemies while rock music blasts in the background. Critical darling Elden Ring won two awards — Original Property and Multiplayer — besting nominees such as FIFA 23 and Splatoon 3. The FromSoftware-developed title previously lifted the Game of the Year trophy at The Game Awards 2022 and at the DICE Awards, last month.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's BAFTA Games Awards:

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 winners — the full list

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Best Game

Vampire Survivors — WINNER
Cult of the Lamb
Elden Ring
God Of War Ragnarök
Marvel Snap
Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Narrative

Immortality — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Citizen Sleeper
God of War Ragnarök
Pentiment
Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement

Tunic — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Immortality
Pentiment

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Music

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Elden Ring
Stray
Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Audio Achievement

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Horizon Forbidden West
Metal: Hellsinger
Stray
Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Performer in a Leading Role

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Charlotte McBurney as Amicia, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel, Immortality
Siobhan Williams as Laura, The Quarry
Sunny Suljic as Atreus, God of War Ragnarök

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Performer in a Supporting Role

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda, God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Adam J. Harrington as Sindri, God of War Ragnarök
Alison Jaye as Alva, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotta Mohlin as The One, Immortality
Danielle Bisutti as Freya, God of War Ragnarök
Ryan Hurst as Thor God of War Ragnarök

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Original Property

Elden Ring — WINNER
Citizen Sleeper
Cult of the Lamb
Sifu
Stray
Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Game Design

Vampire Survivors — WINNER
Cult Of The Lamb
Elden Ring
God Of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Tunic

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Animation

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Horizon Forbidden West
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Sifu
Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Multiplayer

Elden Ring — WINNER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
EA Sports FIFA 23
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Technical Achievement

Horizon Forbidden West — WINNER
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Immortality
The Last of Us Part I
Stray

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Debut Game

Tunic — WINNER
As Dusk Falls
The Case of the Golden Idol
Stray
Trombone Champ
Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for British Game

Rollerdrome — WINNER
Citizen Sleeper
OlliOlli World
Total War: Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Vampire Survivors

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — WINNER
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Evolving Game

Final Fantasy XIV Online — WINNER
Apex Legends
Dreams
The Elder Scrolls Online
Forza Horizon 5
No Man's Sky

2023 BAFTA Games Award for Game Beyond Entertainment

Endling – Extinction Is Forever — WINNER
Citizen Sleeper
Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
Not For Broadcast
We'll Always Have Paris

2023 BAFTA Games Award for EE Game Of The Year (voted for by the public)

God of War Ragnarök — WINNER
Elden Ring
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Marvel Snap
Stray

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
