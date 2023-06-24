Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report

YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report

The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems, the report added.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 24 June 2023 19:05 IST
YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report

Hosting online games on YouTube is part of CEO Neal Mohan's push into new areas of growth

Highlights
  • The company invited its employees to begin testing new YouTube product
  • Games available for testing included titles such as Stack Bounce
  • The online gaming will provide another way for YouTube to generate money

YouTube is internally testing a product for playing online games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing an email sent to employees at parent company Google.

The company invited its employees to begin testing the new YouTube product called 'Playables', the report said, adding that games available for testing included titles such as arcade game Stack Bounce.

The games can be played on YouTube's site on web browsers or via devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS mobile systems, the report added.

A spokeperson for YouTube said that gaming has long been a focus, adding that the company was experimenting with new features and had "nothing to announce right now."

Hosting online games on YouTube, which is a popular place for users to stream games and watch livestreamed game footage is part of CEO Neal Mohan's push into new areas of growth amid a slowdown in advertising spending, the WSJ report said.

According to the report, there are several games available for employees to test. However, Stack Bounce has been specifically mentioned as an ad-supported arcade game that is one among those being offered. The players need to smash layers of bricks with a bouncing ball in this game. 

The online gaming will provide another avenue for YouTube to generate money from the gaming industry. 

The company has also introduced a host of new features, one of which includes the upcoming launch of YouTube's first official shopping channel for live commerce in South Korea on June 30, as reported by Yonhap news agency. 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Apple
Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove 'Undesirable' Posts

Related Stories

YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  5. Karnataka Government Invites Elon Musk to Set Up Business in State
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  7. Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC Launched: See Price
  8. Infosys Launches Free AI Certification Training: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  10. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Codename Tipped: Report
  2. YouTube Internally Testing Product for Playing Online Games: Report
  3. Meta to Face Legal Action in Malaysia for Failing to Remove 'Undesirable' Posts
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds 2R India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  5. Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 Smartwatch With AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. Google to Set Up Its Global Fintech Operation Centre in Gujarat
  7. Meta, OpenAI CEO Express Support for EU Regulation on AI
  8. EU Industry Chief Defends Draft Rules to Prevent Illegal Access to EU Data
  9. Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
  10. Byju's Investors Confirm Two Board Members' Resignations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.