Technology News

Netflix Announces Documentary Film on Hip-Hop Artist Yo Yo Honey Singh

The documentary will delve into the artist’s personal and professional life, also touching on his sudden disappearance from the limelight.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 March 2023 13:31 IST
Netflix Announces Documentary Film on Hip-Hop Artist Yo Yo Honey Singh

Photo Credit: YouTube/Netflix India

The film is billed as a "bare-it-all docu-film"

Highlights
  • ‘This docu-film will give everyone… sincere account of my life,’ he said
  • The documentary is directed by Mozez Singh
  • The documentary will premiere on Netflix later this year

A documentary film based on hip-hop artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is slated to arrive on Netflix, the streaming platform announced, Wednesday.

Billed as a "bare-it-all docu-film", the project will see Yo Yo Honey Singh deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career, startling the industry and fans, and garnering intense media attention.

It will capture the rapper's personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh himself, alongside differing accounts from his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

In a prepared statement, Yo Yo Honey Singh claimed that he has spoken about his personal and career issues in the media before but has never been able to “bare it all.”

"I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story.

"This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I've been and my current journey to return stronger," the musical artist, known for songs such as ‘Brown Rang,' ‘Desi Kalakaar,' and ‘Lungi Dance' said.

The documentary is directed by Mozez Singh (Zubaan) and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, the banner that recently bagged an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.

Monga said she always wanted to explore Yo Yo Honey Singh's “tumultuous journey with fame” that intrigued the entire country.

“Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this.

"We're excited for you to meet the man behind the country's rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed," the producer added in a prepared statement.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix later this year.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: yo yo honey singh, yo yo honey singh documentary, yo yo honey singh netflix documentary, hirdesh singh, guneet monga, sikhya entertainment, netflix india
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
Crypto Bank Anchorage Digital Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff Amid Shutdowns, Looming Uncertainties
Netflix Announces Documentary Film on Hip-Hop Artist Yo Yo Honey Singh
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Amazon’s Satellite Broadband Internet Service Will Launch
  2. Pixel 8 Pro Renders Surface Online With This Redesigned Camera Layout
  3. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  4. Croma Deals Corner: Best Deals on Electronics Today
  5. Realme 10T 5G Set to Launch On This Date: All Details
  6. Apple Delays Bonuses, Limits Hiring in Latest Cost-Cutting Measures
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  9. The Last of Us Season 1 Review
  10. Google Releases Next Generation AI Tools for Gmail, Cloud Software
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Bank Anchorage Digital Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Staff Amid Shutdowns, Looming Uncertainties
  2. Netflix Announces Documentary Film on Hip-Hop Artist Yo Yo Honey Singh
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
  4. Microsoft Confirms It Is Utilising OpenAI’s GPT-4 on Bing Search Engine
  5. Quentin Tarantino’s Supposed Final Film Is Reportedly Titled ‘The Movie Critic’
  6. Realme C55 India Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of March 21 Launch
  7. Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Seeks Her Missing Father in Disney+ Hotstar Thriller
  8. Samsung Electronics to Invest $230 Billion in South Korea Chipmaking Base, Will Set Up 5 Chip Factories
  9. Bitcoin Soars Over $24,700, Stablecoins Suffer Small Losses: Details
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a May Go on Sale in June; Colour Options, Storage Configurations Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.