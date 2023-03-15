Netflix Scraps Nancy Meyers' Paris Paramount Over Budget Disagreement

Fans of filmmaker Nancy Meyers will have to wait a bit longer for her next feature as Netflix has pulled the plug on the director's new project 'Paris Paramount'. It was reported last week that Meyers is teaming up with the streamer for a comedy film with Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson in negotiations to star. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the reason for the project to fall apart was its budget, which was reported to be around $130 million (roughly Rs. 1,100 crore).

Sources told the publication that Netflix and Meyers could not come to an agreement on the budget. Meyers is said to have asked for a budget of at least $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,200 crore), but the studio did not want to go over $130 million (roughly Rs. 1,100 crore). The story of 'Paris Paramount' revolves around an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Meyers, known for popular titles such as It's Complicated, The Holiday and The Parent Trap, has also penned the script for the film. The movie would have marked her first full-length feature film as a director since 2015's The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. As of now, there's no word on whether the film will be pitched to other potential studios.

Netflix announced its film slate earlier this year, promising at least 49 films to be released in 2023. From India, the streaming platform is set to release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, on March 24. Also expected later in March is Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston starrer Murder Mystery 2, which is set to release on March 31.

