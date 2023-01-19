Technology News

Apple TV+ Original Series Slate for Early 2023 Announced: Ted Lasso Returns for Third Season

Retro-futuristic Hello Tomorrow! and The Last Thing He Told Me are also part of the list of series coming to Apple TV+ this year.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 13:14 IST
Ted Lasso faces off against Nate Shelley in a sneak peek at season 3.

Highlights
  • Ted Lasso season 3 is expected to be the final season of the show
  • The Last Thing He Told Me stars Jennifer Garner
  • Shape Island is among the first of new releases this year

Apple TV+ has announced its film and original series slate for the first half of 2023, with notable titles on the list including Ted Lasso, which returns for a third season in Spring 2023. The streaming service from Apple has also released a single teaser image for the upcoming season, featuring titular character Ted (Jason Sudeikis) facing off against his apprentice-turned-adversary Nate (Nick Mohammed), which will likely be the key theme of the upcoming season. The new season does not have a firm release date for now, but could likely release in March or April.

The third season of Ted Lasso is expected to be the final season of the show, as per an EW report which quotes show writer Brett Goldstein saying “We are writing it like that, it was planned as three”. The end of the second season saw Nate leaving his position at the fictional AFC Richmond football club under Ted, to take up the position of head coach at rival club West Ham United. The image shows Ted and Nate facing off, presumably ahead of a match between the two clubs.

Further, Jennifer Garner will star in The Last Thing He Told Me (coming April), a mystery-thriller based on the 2021 book of the same name by Laura Dave. The series revolves around Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must form a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about the mysterious disappearance of her husband.

The series slate also includes Hello Tomorrow! (coming February 17) starring Billy Crudup as a salesman for lunar timeshares, Shrinking (January 27) starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and Shape Island (coming January 20), a stop-motion animation show for younger viewers and families featuring narration by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Apple TV+ original series releases in early 2023

Here is the full list of original series coming to Apple TV+ in early 2023.

Truth Be Told season 3 - January 20
Shape Island - January 20
Shrinking - January 27
Dear Edward - February 3
Hello Tomorrow! - February 17
Liaison - February 24
The Reluctant Traveler - February 24
Extrapolations - March 17
My Kind of Country - March 24
Schmigadoon! Season 2 - April 7
The Last Thing He Told Me - April 14
Jane - April 14
The Afterparty season 2 - April 28
City on Fire - May 12
Swagger season 2 - June 2023
Ted Lasso season 3 - Spring 2023
The Big Door Prize - Spring 2023

Truth Be Told Season 3

Truth Be Told Season 3

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Octavia Spencer, Ron Cephas Jones, Rico E. Anderson, David Lyons, Gabrielle Union, Ana Ayora, Cate Cohen, Erica Tazel, Amy Sloan, Larry Sullivan, Nia Sondaya, Tim Chiou, Ricardo Chavira, Jane Widdop
Shape Island

Shape Island

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Harvey Guillén, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gideon Adlon, Scott Adsit
  • Director
    Drew Hodges
  • Producer
    Mac Barnett, Kelli Bixler, Drew Hodges, Jon Klassen
Shrinking

Shrinking

  • Release Date 27 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Tilky Jones, Lilan Bowden
  • Director
    James Ponsoldt
  • Producer
    Brett Goldstein, Jeff Ingold, Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, James Ponsoldt, Neil Goldman, Liza Katzer
The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Genre Reality
  • Cast
    Eugene Levy
  • Producer
    David Brindley, Eugene Levy
The Afterparty

The Afterparty

  • Release Date 28 January 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou, John Early
  • Director
    Christopher Miller
  • Producer
    Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aubrey Lee
Ted Lasso Season 1

Ted Lasso Season 1

  • Release Date 14 August 2020
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles
  • Director
    Tom Marshall, Zach Braff, Elliot Hegarty, Declan Lowney, MJ Delaney
  • Producer
    Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
