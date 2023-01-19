Apple TV+ has announced its film and original series slate for the first half of 2023, with notable titles on the list including Ted Lasso, which returns for a third season in Spring 2023. The streaming service from Apple has also released a single teaser image for the upcoming season, featuring titular character Ted (Jason Sudeikis) facing off against his apprentice-turned-adversary Nate (Nick Mohammed), which will likely be the key theme of the upcoming season. The new season does not have a firm release date for now, but could likely release in March or April.

The third season of Ted Lasso is expected to be the final season of the show, as per an EW report which quotes show writer Brett Goldstein saying “We are writing it like that, it was planned as three”. The end of the second season saw Nate leaving his position at the fictional AFC Richmond football club under Ted, to take up the position of head coach at rival club West Ham United. The image shows Ted and Nate facing off, presumably ahead of a match between the two clubs.

Further, Jennifer Garner will star in The Last Thing He Told Me (coming April), a mystery-thriller based on the 2021 book of the same name by Laura Dave. The series revolves around Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must form a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about the mysterious disappearance of her husband.

The series slate also includes Hello Tomorrow! (coming February 17) starring Billy Crudup as a salesman for lunar timeshares, Shrinking (January 27) starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and Shape Island (coming January 20), a stop-motion animation show for younger viewers and families featuring narration by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Apple TV+ original series releases in early 2023

Here is the full list of original series coming to Apple TV+ in early 2023.

Truth Be Told season 3 - January 20

Shape Island - January 20

Shrinking - January 27

Dear Edward - February 3

Hello Tomorrow! - February 17

Liaison - February 24

The Reluctant Traveler - February 24

Extrapolations - March 17

My Kind of Country - March 24

Schmigadoon! Season 2 - April 7

The Last Thing He Told Me - April 14

Jane - April 14

The Afterparty season 2 - April 28

City on Fire - May 12

Swagger season 2 - June 2023

Ted Lasso season 3 - Spring 2023

The Big Door Prize - Spring 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.