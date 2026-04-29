Biker OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Written and directed by Abhilash Reddy, Biker is an Indian sports drama film set to hit digital screens soon. The film is high on drama and action, and revolves around a former motocross racer, who aspires to achieve his dreams through his son, who also turns out to be a skilled racer. However, the plot does not solely focus on the training part, but also covers multiple timelines, offering viewers a chance to run through the journey of the racer and the aftermath of the profession.

When and Where to Watch Biker

This Telugu film will hit the screens on May 1, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Biker

Set against the backdrop of Coimbatore, this sports drama follows Sunil Narayan (Played by Rajasekhar), a former motocross racer, whose ambitious dream of presenting India at a global platform remains unfulfilled. Only then does he decide to channelise his hopes and dreams through his son, Vikas (Played by Sharwanand). The film then explores the changing dynamics between father and son, as Sunil remains strict with his approach and training, while Vikas's ego gets driven by his father's attitude. Now, he must prove his worth to his father and compete to become the best. The film explores themes of motocross racing, family conflicts, and intense emotions.

Cast and Crew of Biker

Written by MVS Bharadwaj, Abhilash Reddy, and Shravan Madala, this film features Rajasekhar and Sharwananad in the lead roles, accompanied by Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Gollapudi, and others. The background score has been delivered by Ghibran, while Anil Pasala is the editor.

Reception of Biker

The film was theatrically released on April 3, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. It currently holds the IMDb rating of 7.1/10.