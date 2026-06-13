House Of The Dragon Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama that is set to be released. It was created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin. The series is a prequel to Game of Thrones and is in the book Fire & Blood. It takes you back 200 years, before the Game of Thrones era, and explores the rise and fall of House Targaryen. At this time the dragons were at their extreme peak in their powers in Westroes. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of House Of The Dragons.

When and Where to Watch

House Of The Dragons will land on JioHotstar from June 22, 2026. It is already on HBO Max if you are streaming from outside India.

Trailer and Plot

The story of House Of The Dragons takes you to King Viserys I where Targaryen decides to name his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and declare her as heir. After his death, a dispute took place between her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen and her over the throne. This led to a war between the two groups as the people who admired and followed her went in her support whereas the ones who were in support of her half-brother went in his favour. This whole thing was termed the Dance of the Dragons. There is a lot of political drama and conspiracy in it.

Cast and Crew

House of the Dragon has Emma Darcy playing the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith playing Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke playing Alicent Hightower. Alongside them are Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans in the series. It has been produced by HBO. Music has been composed by Ramin Djawadi.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10 and it is totally a gripping tale.