For years now, Android manufacturers like iQOO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have offered a built-in internet speed indicator that displays real-time network speed in the status bar. Galaxy users have been requesting a similar feature for some time. While there was a way to enable this on Galaxy devices, such as through third-party apps or advanced modifications, such as rooting, the feature wasn't officially supported. However, that's not the case any more. With the latest version of QuickStar, a module within Samsung's Good Lock customisation suite, Galaxy users can now view live upload and download speeds directly in the status bar.

Samsung's New Network Speed Indicator Relies on a Plugin

The new network speed indicator is available through QuickStar. It has yet to be directly integrated into One UI settings on Galaxy devices. Once enabled, the feature displays real-time internet speeds on the right side of the status bar. The indicator shows both upload and download activity using kilobytes per second or megabytes per second.

Samsung says it works with both Wi-Fi and mobile data connections. The feature is useful for determining whether slow downloads, buffering videos, or delayed app updates are being caused by the network connection. However, the indicator only displays transfer speeds and not network signal strength. These continue to be displayed by the existing Wi-Fi and network bar icons.

To use the network speed indicator feature, users must have a Galaxy handset running One UI 9, which is currently in beta for the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung is expected to expand One UI 9 availability to additional Galaxy devices later this year. They must also have the latest version of the QuickStar module, version 11.0.03.15 or later.

How to Enable the Network Speed Indicator on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Open the Galaxy Store and install the Good Lock app if it is not already installed on your device. Launch the app and navigate to the Plugins section. Download the latest version of the QuickStar module, and ensure that you have version 11.0.03.15 or later installed. Open QuickStar from within the Good Lock app and turn on the main toggle. Now, tap Visibility of Indicator Icons. Locate the Network Speed option and enable the toggle. Once done, the network speed indicator should appear in the status bar.

When enabled, it will display your current network activity in real-time, as data gets transferred. You can disable it at any time by retracing the steps if you no longer want to see the indicator.