Asus has launched the Chromebook CM32 Detachable, Chromebook CM14, and Chromebook CM15 in India. The new models run on ChromeOS and are equipped with a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable is a 2-in-1 device that can transform from a laptop into a tablet. It has a touchscreen display with 2.5K resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Asus Chromebook CM3206 carries a 42Wh battery. The new Chromebook models will be available for purchase next week.

Asus Chromebook CM3206, Chromebook CM15, Chromebook CM14 Price in India

The new Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable (CM3206) has a starting price tag of Rs. 37,990. The Asus Chromebook CM14 (CM1405) starts at Rs. 26,990, while the Chromebook CM15 (CM1505) starts at Rs. 28,990. All three models are set to go on sale on June 19 through Asus E-shop and Amazon.

The Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable is currently available for pre-order. The Chromebook CM14 and CM15 will be available from June 19.

Asus is giving Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable, Chromebook CM14, and Chromebook CM15 buyers Google AI Pro benefits along with 5TB of cloud storage for three months.

Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable Specifications

The Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable is a 2-in-1 laptop that lets us switch between a laptop and a tablet. It runs on ChromeOS and features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel offers up to 600 nits of brightness and provides 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The panel supports stylus input and delivers an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable has a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor alongside the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics, up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C port, a microphone, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. It features a detachable keyboard with 1.35mm key travel and an integrated touchpad.

The Asus Chromebook CM32 Detachable carries a 42Wh two-cell lithium-polymer battery, and the battery is advertised to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It ships with a 45W power adapter.

Asus Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM15

Asus Chromebook CM14 and CM15 also come with ChromeOS and MIL-STD 810H durability. They have an 180-degree lay-flat hinge design. Both models run on a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 and carry up to 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB eMMC storage.

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook CM15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) non-touch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits peak brightness. The Chromebook CM14 comes in both touchscreen and non-touchscreen options with a 14-inch full-HD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 300nits peak brightness.

Asus Chromebook CM15 features up to a 63Wh battery, while the Chromebook CM14 carries up to a 50Wh battery.