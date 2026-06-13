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Raakh Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Ali Fazal’s Investigative Thriller Series

Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is an investigative thriller web series that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with eight episodes. It stars Ali Fazal in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2026 12:11 IST
Raakh Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Ali Fazal’s Investigative Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Prime video

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Raakh is an investigative thriller web series
  • It stars Ali Fazal in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
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Directed by Prosit Roy, Raakh is an investigative thriller series that has finally made its way to the digital screens. Set in the late 1970s, this series revolves around a police officer who embarks on a quest to find two teenagers who have been abducted. While his search causes chills through the city, he is further confronted by the dark world of violence and threatening human psychology. The sequences of the series are quite intense and keep the audience glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Raakh

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with eight episodes. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raakh

Inspired by the 1978 Ranga-Billa case, this series centres around two teenagers in Delhi who were abducted and later murdered. While the case caused a threat throughout the city, the Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav (Played by Ali Fazal) was handed the case for the investigation. As he commences the search, he puts his entire career and personal life to crack the case. The plot further gets deeply engaging when JP uncovers the violent and dark side of the underworld. The sequences come along with a perfect blend of thrill, drama, and action, with strong performances by the starcast.

Cast and Crew of Raakh

Created by Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket, and Prosit Roy, this series stars Ali Fazal in the key role, followed by other prominent actors like Sonali Bendre, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, Aamir Bashir, and others. The cinematography of the series has been handled by Saumyananda Sahi, while Manas Mittal is the editor.

Reception of Raakh

The series has recently landed on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Raakh, prime video, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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