Samsung Galaxy A27 5G leaks have been surfacing online for a while, hinting at what the smartphone could offer. While the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to confirm its launch, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A27 5G has now been listed on the company's website in the Czech Republic. The listing reveals the phone's design, key specifications, features, storage variants, and colour options. The handset is shown to feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, it will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Listing Goes Live in the Czech Republic

According to the listing on Samsung's website in the Czech Republic, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. Moreover, the smartphone will be available for purchase in Black, Blue, Light Green, and Light Pink colour options. In terms of the design, the Galaxy A27 5G is shown to sport a pill-shaped rear camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the flat panel, next to an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will feature a hole punch display cutout

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung Czech Republic

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G appears with a centred hole punch display cutout. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. The secondary microphone will be placed on the top, while a USB Type-C port appears on the bottom of the upcoming smartphone.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G is listed as a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5. The company will promise “up to” six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. It will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 16 million colours, and up to 800 nits peak brightness.

An octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm will power the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It will ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, the handset will feature a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The handset will measure 162.4×78.2×7.8mm and weigh about 200g.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The list of onboard sensors will also include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. For connectivity, it will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, and OZSS.

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