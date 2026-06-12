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WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Meta One Plus, Meta One Premium Subscriptions With Additional Features

Meta will soon let customers pay a monthly fee in WhatsApp to access two Meta One plans with additional features.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 19:29 IST
WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Meta One Plus, Meta One Premium Subscriptions With Additional Features

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Meta One Premium plan reportedly costs EUR 20.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200) per month

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp said to be testing Meta One subscription plans for Android
  • The plans could offer one-month free trial to some users
  • Meta last month announced the rollout of WhatsApp Plus
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Meta announced subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp last month, and the company confirmed that the paid plans are being tested under Meta One. Now, WhatsApp appears to be adding support for Meta One subscription plans within its Android app. This would allow users access to premium features across Meta's apps through a single subscription. With this rumoured update, WhatsApp could be planning to let users access the plan directly from within WhatsApp. Meta could offer two subscription tiers under its Meta One service, the Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium.

Meta One Plus, Meta One Premium Price, Benefits (Expected)

Spotted by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform appears to be preparing to add Meta One subscription plans directly to the Android app. The feature tracker spotted two new Meta One subscription plans on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.23.10.

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This update will reportedly allow users to access and manage the plans directly from within WhatsApp.Users who sign up for any of these plans are likely to get WhatsApp Plus benefits as part of the package, with access to premium features across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Meta AI through a single subscription.

According to screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, there will be a Meta One Plus and a Meta One Premium subscription tier, offering additional features as part of the company's paid plans. The Meta One Plus is said to cost EUR 6.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month. It also includes WhatsApp Plus and access to expanded image and video creation tools.

The Meta One Premium plan reportedly costs EUR 20.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200) per month and may also include a one-month free trial. In addition to all the features offered by Meta One Plus, this plan offers advanced reasoning for complex prompts, increased image and video generation allowances, and higher AI usage limits.

Both plans could offer WhatsApp Plus. WhatsApp Plus is likely to offer new app themes and custom ringtones to users. It could also provide additional pinned chats, list customisation, premium stickers, and more.

Meta last month announced the rollout of Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus. The plans which are designed to give subscribers exclusive features and expanded AI capabilities are currently available to select users.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta One Premium, Meta One, WhatsApp for Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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