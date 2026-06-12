Honor could be preparing another smartphone focused on battery life and display specifications. A new leak suggests the company is working on a handset that combines a battery exceeding 10,000mAh with a display claimed to reach 10,000 nits of peak brightness. If accurate, the phone would surpass the brightness rating of several current flagship models while matching a growing trend among some Chinese manufacturers to introduce ultra-large batteries. Honor has yet to confirm the existence of the handset or reveal any launch plans.

Honor Leak Hints at Massive Battery and Record Brightness Levels

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), an upcoming Honor smartphone will feature a battery capacity above 10,000mAh. The tipster also claimed that the handset's display could reach a peak brightness of 10,000 nits.

The leak did not reveal the name of the smartphone or provide details about its chipset, cameras, charging speeds, or launch timeline. However, the combination of a 10,000mAh-plus battery and a 10,000-nit display would make it one of the most aggressively specified smartphones in these categories.

The reported brightness figure should be viewed with some caution. While the claimed 10,000-nit brightness figure is notable, peak brightness ratings generally measure the brightest area of a display under specific conditions and do not necessarily reflect everyday viewing performance.

The leak follows Honor's recent push into smartphones with exceptionally large batteries. In December 2025, the Honor Win and Honor Win RT were launched in China with 10,000mAh battery and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. Earlier this month, the company also introduced the Honor Win Turbo variant in the country with a 10,000mAh battery and a display rated for up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Honor Power 2 also boasts 8,000 nits of peak brightness level and a 10,080mAh battery. The latest leak suggests Honor may be preparing to push these specifications even further. However, additional details about the handset are expected to emerge before any official announcement from the company.