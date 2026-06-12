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Honor Tipped to Launch Smartphone With 10,000-Nit Display and 10,000mAh Battery

The tipster didn't reveal the name of the purported Honor smartphone, which could feature the brightest display to debut on a smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 19:00 IST
Honor Tipped to Launch Smartphone With 10,000-Nit Display and 10,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Win Turbo (pictured) features an 8,000-nit display

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Highlights
  • The upcoming handset could feature a 10,000mAh-plus battery
  • Honor recently launched multiple 10,000mAh battery phones
  • Peak brightness ratings do not reflect everyday screen use
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Honor could be preparing another smartphone focused on battery life and display specifications. A new leak suggests the company is working on a handset that combines a battery exceeding 10,000mAh with a display claimed to reach 10,000 nits of peak brightness. If accurate, the phone would surpass the brightness rating of several current flagship models while matching a growing trend among some Chinese manufacturers to introduce ultra-large batteries. Honor has yet to confirm the existence of the handset or reveal any launch plans.

Honor Leak Hints at Massive Battery and Record Brightness Levels

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), an upcoming Honor smartphone will feature a battery capacity above 10,000mAh. The tipster also claimed that the handset's display could reach a peak brightness of 10,000 nits.

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The leak did not reveal the name of the smartphone or provide details about its chipset, cameras, charging speeds, or launch timeline. However, the combination of a 10,000mAh-plus battery and a 10,000-nit display would make it one of the most aggressively specified smartphones in these categories.

The reported brightness figure should be viewed with some caution. While the claimed 10,000-nit brightness figure is notable, peak brightness ratings generally measure the brightest area of a display under specific conditions and do not necessarily reflect everyday viewing performance.

The leak follows Honor's recent push into smartphones with exceptionally large batteries. In December 2025, the Honor Win and Honor Win RT were launched in China with 10,000mAh battery and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. Earlier this month, the company also introduced the Honor Win Turbo variant in the country with a 10,000mAh battery and a display rated for up to 8,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Honor Power 2 also boasts 8,000 nits of peak brightness level and a 10,080mAh battery. The latest leak suggests Honor may be preparing to push these specifications even further. However, additional details about the handset are expected to emerge before any official announcement from the company.

Honor Win Turbo

Honor Win Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Honor, Honor Win Turbo, Honor Win, Honor Win RT, Honor Power 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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