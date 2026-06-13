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The East Palace OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Jung Kyu Choi, The East Palace is an upcoming supernatural fantasy K-Drama that is set to land on Netflix on July 17th, 2026, with seven episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2026 11:11 IST
The East Palace OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

This series will premiere on July 17th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • The East Palace is an upcoming supernatural fantasy horror K-drama
  • It has been directed by Jung Kyu Choi
  • Streaming begins on July 17th, 2026, only on Netflix
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From the creators of the Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, here comes another K-drama series, The East Palace, that is soon hitting your digital screens. This is a supernatural fantasy horror drama series that revolves around a ghost slayer and a cursed court lady, who will be recruited by the King to uncover the secret behind supernatural happenings within the Crown Prince's palace. As the duo embarks on an investigation, what unfolds next opens deadly secrets and a supernatural realm existing beyond the palace walls.

When and Where to Watch The East Palace

This series will premiere on July 17th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The series will consist of 7 episodes and will be available in multiple languages. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The East Palace

This series centres around Gu Cheon (Played by Nam Joo-Hyuk), a ghost slayer, who possesses the ability to transform into a ghost himself, and Saeng-gang (Portrayed by Roh Yoon-seo), a court lady, who can communicate with the dead. As the Crown Prince's palace begins to witness supernatural events followed by bizarre incidents, the King hires them, only to investigate the origins of the horror. As the duo delves deeper, they uncover the palace's dark secrets and are confronted by the ghosts from the spectral world. Furthermore, the plot takes a turn when they learn the current happenings and the royal curse are related to their own past.

Cast and Crew of The East Palace

Directed by Jung Kyu Choi, this series features Nam Joo-Hyuk and Roh Yoon-Seo in the lead roles. Other cast members include Cho Seung-woo, Park Su-Yueon, Jang Young-nam, and others. The series has been written by So-ra Kwon and Jae Won-Seo.

Reception of The East Palace

The series is yet to be released on the screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: The East Palace, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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