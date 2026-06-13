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Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Horror-Comedy Online

Bhooth Bangla is an Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy film that has made its way to the digital screens. The film has been directed by Priyadarshan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2026 15:14 IST
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Horror-Comedy Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy film
  • It has been written and directed by Priyadarshan
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
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Bhooth Bangla is a Priyadarshan masterpiece that is now streaming on the OTT. This is a horror-comedy film that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film revolves around Arjun, who inherits his ancestral palace. However, the plot turns highly engaging when, irrespective of the warnings about the village being cursed and the newlywed brides being abducted by the demon, he organizes his sister's wedding. What unfolds next brings a pure combination of horror with perfectly timed comedy and chilling sequences.

When and Where to Watch Bhooth Bangla

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix, in Hindi and English. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhooth Bangla

Set in the village of Mangalpur, the plot follows Arjun (Akshay Kumar), who learns his grandfather has left the ancestral palace in the village. While he travels to the village and organizes a destination wedding within the palace, he gets informed of the demon curses. The demon, named Vadhusur, is believed to be immortal and kidnaps the newlywed brides. However, ignoring the locals, he commences preparations and, in turn, gets confronted by a supernatural event. Soon, as he uncovers secrets behind the demon, he learns a shocking truth about his own family. The movie is packed with great comic timing and horror events.

Cast and Crew of Bhooth Bangla

Written by Priyadarshan, Aakash Kaushik, and Abilash Nair, this film stars Akshay Kumar in the pivotal role, accompanied by Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabi, Mithila Palkar, and Manoj Joshi, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Pritam Chakraborty, while Divakar Mani has done the cinematography.

Reception of Bhooth Bangla

The film was theatrically released on April 10th, 2026, where it did a decent job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 6.0/10.

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Further reading: Bhooth Bangla, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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