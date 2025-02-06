Bioscope: The Story of the Story is now available on OTT after its theatrical release earlier this year. The film, directed by Sankagiri Rajkumar, was released in cinemas on January 3, coinciding with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities. Despite mixed reviews from audiences, the film is now gearing up for its digital debut. Viewers will soon have the opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, as the official streaming date and platform have been confirmed.

When and Where to Watch Bioscope: The Story of the Story

The Tamil-language film is available for streaming on Aha OTT platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bioscope: The Story of the Story

Bioscope: The Story of the Story is inspired by real-life events and follows the journey of director Sankagiri Rajkumar as he attempts to make his debut film, Vengayam. The narrative explores the impact of superstitions and how a personal tragedy influenced Rajkumar's creative process. Set in Salem, the plot revolves around Rajkumar and his family, particularly his brother, whose fate takes a tragic turn following an astrologer's prediction. Overwhelmed by grief, Rajkumar channels his pain into storytelling, leading to the creation of Vengayam. The movie also serves as a commentary on the struggles of independent filmmakers, highlighting the financial and logistical hurdles involved in bringing a story to life.

Cast and Crew of Bioscope: The Story of the Story

Sankagiri Rajkumar has taken on multiple roles in the film, serving as the director, writer, producer and lead actor. The cast includes Manickam, Muththayi and Vellayammal in significant roles. Cinematography and editing responsibilities have also been handled by Rajkumar. Taj Noor has composed the film's music, while the project has been produced under the banner of 25 Dots Creations.

Reception of Bioscope: The Story of the Story

The film received a mixed response upon its theatrical release, with viewers appreciating its unique approach. It currently has an IMDb rating of 9.1 / 10.