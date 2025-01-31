Technology News
Google Releases AI-Powered 'Ask for Me' Feature That Can Call Businesses for You

Ask for Me is an experimental Search Lab feature that can be accessed from Google Search.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 16:54 IST
Google Releases AI-Powered ‘Ask for Me’ Feature That Can Call Businesses for You

Photo Credit: Google

At launch, the ‘Ask for me’ feature works for nail salons and auto shops

Highlights
  • Ask for Me is currently available in the US for English language queries
  • There is a waitlist for the Search Lab feature
  • Earlier this month, Search Lab released the ‘Daily Listen’ feature
Google released a new experimental artificial intelligence (AI) feature via Search Lab on Thursday. Dubbed Ask for Me, the feature is available within Google Search and allows users to let an AI chatbot call businesses to make enquiries. The feature is currently available to select users in the US in the Android and iOS versions of the Google Search app. To be eligible for the feature in said locations, users will need to sign up to Google's Search Labs and activate it. Earlier this month, Search Labs released Daily Listen, which can generate audio overviews of a user's Discover feed.

Google Releases Ask for Me in Search Labs

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rose Yao, the Vice President of Product Management at Google, announced the new Search Lab feature. The new AI-powered feature will be available within Google Search and can prompt the AI to call businesses for specific queries.

Once activated, the feature will automatically be turned on within Google Search. Currently, it only supports nail salons and auto repair shops. When a user makes a relevant query on the search engine, users will now see a new Ask for Me card. 

The card appears with a call and sparkle icon and comes with a one-line description that says, “Google will call local services to ask about their prices and availability.” On tapping the ‘Get Started' button, a full-screen interface opens where users can select which service they need. So, if they have queried about auto repair, it will suggest options such as scheduled maintenance, oil change, tire rotation, fuel filter replacement, engine filter replacement, and more.

Once the issue has been specified, the feature seeks information about the vehicle such as manufacturing year, brand, and driven distance. Then users are prompted to select when would they prefer the service and whether they would want updates via SMS or email.

Once the steps are done, the AI uses Gemini's capabilities to make a natural language call to businesses and enquire about prices and availability. The feature generates a full report on the same and sends the information via SMS or email after 30 minutes.

Further reading: Google Search, Search Lab, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
ECB President Says Bitcoin Won't Enter Reserves of Any EU Central Banks

Google Releases AI-Powered ‘Ask for Me’ Feature That Can Call Businesses for You
