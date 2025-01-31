Google released a new experimental artificial intelligence (AI) feature via Search Lab on Thursday. Dubbed Ask for Me, the feature is available within Google Search and allows users to let an AI chatbot call businesses to make enquiries. The feature is currently available to select users in the US in the Android and iOS versions of the Google Search app. To be eligible for the feature in said locations, users will need to sign up to Google's Search Labs and activate it. Earlier this month, Search Labs released Daily Listen, which can generate audio overviews of a user's Discover feed.

Google Releases Ask for Me in Search Labs

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rose Yao, the Vice President of Product Management at Google, announced the new Search Lab feature. The new AI-powered feature will be available within Google Search and can prompt the AI to call businesses for specific queries.

We're testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. pic.twitter.com/inf5hhj1BS — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) January 30, 2025

Once activated, the feature will automatically be turned on within Google Search. Currently, it only supports nail salons and auto repair shops. When a user makes a relevant query on the search engine, users will now see a new Ask for Me card.

The card appears with a call and sparkle icon and comes with a one-line description that says, “Google will call local services to ask about their prices and availability.” On tapping the ‘Get Started' button, a full-screen interface opens where users can select which service they need. So, if they have queried about auto repair, it will suggest options such as scheduled maintenance, oil change, tire rotation, fuel filter replacement, engine filter replacement, and more.

Once the issue has been specified, the feature seeks information about the vehicle such as manufacturing year, brand, and driven distance. Then users are prompted to select when would they prefer the service and whether they would want updates via SMS or email.

Once the steps are done, the AI uses Gemini's capabilities to make a natural language call to businesses and enquire about prices and availability. The feature generates a full report on the same and sends the information via SMS or email after 30 minutes.