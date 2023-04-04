Technology News

Brahmāstra: Part 2 – Dev and Part Three Release Window Confirmed by Director Ayan Mukherji

Brahmāstra: Part 2 – Dev will be out in December 2026, while Part 3 is slated for release exactly a year after.

By ANI | Updated: 4 April 2023 19:33 IST
Brahmāstra: Part 2 – Dev and Part Three Release Window Confirmed by Director Ayan Mukherji

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BrahmastraFilm

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

  • The Brahmastra franchise is produced by Karan Johar
  • It also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in lead roles
  • Mukerji will also direct Hrithik Roshan's action thriller film War 2

Director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of his upcoming fantasy films Brahmastra: Part 2 and Brahmastra: Part 3.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, ‘The Next Phase'.

The note reads, “Hi :) The Time has come — for some updates on the Brahmāstra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three — which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmāstra Two and Three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films.... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!”

Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas Part Three will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the Brahmāstra franchise.

The Wake Up Sid director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan's action thriller film War under the Yash Raj Productions banner.

He added, “I also have another piece of news to share...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently — a very special movie — to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me — Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan."

Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.

Helmed by Ayan and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva was released last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Ayan is known for his films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Brahmāstra

Brahmāstra

  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy
  • Director
    Ayan Mukerji
  • Producer
    Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
