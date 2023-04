Director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of his upcoming fantasy films Brahmastra: Part 2 and Brahmastra: Part 3.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, ‘The Next Phase'.

The note reads, “Hi :) The Time has come — for some updates on the Brahmāstra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three — which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmāstra Two and Three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films.... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!”

Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas Part Three will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the Brahmāstra franchise.

The Wake Up Sid director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan's action thriller film War under the Yash Raj Productions banner.

He added, “I also have another piece of news to share...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently — a very special movie — to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me — Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan."

Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.

Helmed by Ayan and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva was released last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Ayan is known for his films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.