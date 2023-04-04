Technology News

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to Premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18

Marking Harrison Ford’s final portrayal as Indiana Jones, the film will be out June 30 in theatres worldwide.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 4 April 2023 13:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @IndianaJones

Harrison Ford (left), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (right) in a still from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Highlights
  • The film releases in theatres worldwide on June 30
  • In India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
  • Steven Spielberg directed the previous four Indiana Jones installments

Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival, the organizers have confirmed.

According to Deadline, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones (The Wonder), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), and director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) will tread the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack, the festival has said.

The film is all set to premiere on May 18 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

Director Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!", reported Deadline.

Dial of Destiny once again stars Harrison Ford as the titular Jones, with Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archaeologist's goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directed the feature, which centres on 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life.) In it, our lead archaeologist is summoned out of retirement to prevent an all-too-powerful artefact from falling into the wrong hands.

Ford previously starred in four Steven Spielberg-directed features: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theatres worldwide on June 30. In India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Release Date 30 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Olivier Richters
  • Director
    James Mangold
  • Producer
    Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel
