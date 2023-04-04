Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival, the organizers have confirmed.

According to Deadline, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones (The Wonder), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), and director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari) will tread the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack, the festival has said.

The film is all set to premiere on May 18 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

Director Mangold said, “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!", reported Deadline.

Dial of Destiny once again stars Harrison Ford as the titular Jones, with Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archaeologist's goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directed the feature, which centres on 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life.) In it, our lead archaeologist is summoned out of retirement to prevent an all-too-powerful artefact from falling into the wrong hands.

Ford previously starred in four Steven Spielberg-directed features: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theatres worldwide on June 30. In India, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

