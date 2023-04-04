Technology News

Ayan Mukerji to Reportedly Direct War 2, With Hrithik Roshan as Lead

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji hinted at a big project in his recent Instagram post, where he announced the release windows for Brahmāstra 2 and 3.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 April 2023 19:13 IST
Ayan Mukerji to Reportedly Direct War 2, With Hrithik Roshan as Lead

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @iHrithik

Hrithik Roshan (pictured) will resume his role as Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2

Highlights
  • War is part of Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe
  • It includes Salman Khan’s Tiger movies, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
  • Pathaan marked the beginning of the franchise with a cameo by Salman

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is on board to direct the sequel to Hrithik Roshan starrer War, part of Yash Raj Films' ambitious Spy Universe, say industry insiders.

Though there is no official announcement, the 39-year-old Brahmāstra director also hinted as much in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right.

“An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up,” Mukerji said. Conceptualised by YRF boss Aditya Chopra, the ‘YRF Spy Universe' brings three franchises headlined by leading stars — Salman Khan's Tiger movies, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Roshan's War — under one umbrella.

The studio's recent blockbuster Pathaan marked the beginning with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. It also had plenty of references to Roshan's War character, Kabir Dhaliwal.

Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and have the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2,” said an industry insider.

“Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward,” they added.

Besides War 2, Mukerji is also working on the two-part follow-up to his 2022 hit Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

His earlier films include Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ayan Mukerji to Reportedly Direct War 2, With Hrithik Roshan as Lead
