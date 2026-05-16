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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Saga Online

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action film that is soon arriving on JioHotstar. The film has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 May 2026 17:53 IST
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Saga Online

Photo Credit: JioHostar

The film is making its digital premiere on June 4th, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is an action spy thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar
  • Streaming begins on June 4th, 2026, only on JioHotstar
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One of the most anticipated blockbuster films, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is finally making its way to the digital screens. Fans get ready, as the movie finally has an OTT release date. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Played by Ranveer Singh), who will transform into an undercover agent as Hamza Ali Mazari, only to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates. This time, the revenge for the 26/11 attacks will be on the table, and so will be the confrontations with terror funding.

When and Where to Watch Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

The film is making its digital premiere on June 4th, 2026, at 7 PM, exclusively on JioHotstar. Also, the sequences will be raw and uncut. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

After the incidents from Part 1, this film will follow Jakirat Singh Rangi as Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who will be titled as Sher-e-Baloch. Furthermore, the plot will begin with Jaskirat's past and explore the tragic incidents that led to the loss of his parents. The film will take on his role in the high-stakes game, where Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, infiltrate the existing syndicate, and confront the shifting dynamics due to the power. The sequences are highly terrifying, and the action keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, this film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, followed by the talented R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Shashwat Sachdev, whereas Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Reception of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

The film was theatrically released on March 19th, 2026, and became a sensation at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 8.5/10.

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Further reading: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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