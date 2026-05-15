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Thimmarajupalli TV Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Telugu Rural Drama Online?

Thimmarajupalli TV brings a nostalgic rural mystery filled with comedy, emotions, and suspense as a village searches for its missing television.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2026 14:11 IST
Thimmarajupalli TV Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Telugu Rural Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Aha video

Thimmarajupalli TV was released on April 17, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Thimmarajupalli TV is set in a 1990s village with only one television
  • The disappearance of the TV creates suspicion, comedy, emotional conflict
  • Sai Tej Pulula and Veda Jalandhar lead this Telugu rural drama directed
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Thimmarajupalli TV is making its way to the OTT platform! It is a Telugu drama that is based on a rural story set in the 1990s. The story is of a small village where there is a single television for every community. Chaos begins when it disappears from there. This was the only Television. The villagers have suspicions about a man. This story is entertaining and brings a lot of laughter, too. It gives nostalgic vibes and also has emotional conflicts in it with enough suspense. Let's go through its trailer and plot, along with cast and crew and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Thimmarajupalli TV was released on April 17, 2026, and it is available on Aha Video in Tamil and Telugu languages right away.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer of Thimmarajupalli gives a very nostalgic vibe, and it is a story from 1996 that shows a time that involves having only one TV for all the people in the village. The TV has gone missing, and people are suspicious of a man. The story turns out to be something else later. One man begins the investigation. The people got divided and started searching for the thief. The trailer was launched by Venkatesh Daggubati at the time of a promotional event in Hyderabad.

Cast and Crew

Sai Tej Pulula and Veda Jalandhar have played the lead roles. The director of the movie is V. Muniraju. The movie has been produced by Kiran Abbavaram and Teja Velpucharla. This has been produced by KA Productions and Sumaira Studios.

Reception

Unfortunately, the movie has not received much rating, and it is at 3.6 out of 10; however, it has been loved by the people who were there at that time and have experienced it.

 

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Further reading: Thimmarajupalli TV, IMDb, Aha Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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