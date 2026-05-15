Stuart Fails to Save the Universe OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming soon on OTT! It is a sci-fi series and has been inspired by the Big Bang Theory of the universe. It begins from Stuart Bloom who is a comic book store owner. Lo and behold, he triggered a multiverse disaster. This is loaded with laughter and alternative real situations. Also, there are action scenes and it has a glimpse of geek culture. The series has a fresh and adventurous perspective with interesting twists to the franchise. The fans have been really excited as they are going to see humour and nostalgia, which is still connected to the original series universe.

When and Where to Watch

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is landing on HBO Max on July 23, 2026. This season is going to have 10 episodes.

Trailer and Plot

Saurt Bloom could be seen trapped in a multiverse, a dangerous situation in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. This happened when he accidentally damages a device which has been created by Sheldon and Leonard. His mistake leads to a reality-breaking event, which comes as a threat to the universe. Stuart later teams up with three people, namely, Denise, Bert, and Barry Kirpke, in order to see the reality before everything collapsed. The trailer of the series showcases different sequences. It has humour and fiction presented in a very light hearted way.

Cast and Crew

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom in the main role. Other cast members are Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn is playing the role of Bert and John Ross Bowie is playing the role of Barry Kripke. The show has been created by Chuck Lorre, Zk Penn and Bill Prady.

Reception

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has no IMDb rating. The fans are awaiting its arrival.