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East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?

Written by Zoe Kazan and John Steinbeck, East of Eden is an upcoming series that is set to drop in Fall 2026, only on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 May 2026 15:14 IST
East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?

Photo Credit: Netflix

This series is set to premiere on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • East of Eden is an upcoming drama series
  • It is an adaptation of the novel by John Steinbeck
  • Streaming begins this fall, only on Netflix
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East of Eden is an upcoming Netflix series that is a famous adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel. This limited series will centre around the multi-generational Trask family, based in California's Salinas Valley, whose saga will be explored in one of the most prestigious ways. Furthermore, the plot will explore themes of redemption, evil, and good. The story will also feature a significant role of the Hamilton Family that will serve as the prominent anchor to elevate the narrative of the series.

When and Where to Watch East of Eden

This series is set to premiere on Netflix this Fall 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of East of Eden

This series will revolve around Adam Trask, a farmer, who marries a manipulative woman named Cathy Ames. Post giving birth to the twin sons, Cathy abandons Adam and shoots him, only to become a Madam in a brothel. As the duo grew up, the brothers would possess contrasting personalities, where one is considered the favoured one, while the other one grew up becoming a rebel. The series will dig deeper when one of the brothers loses his life in WWI, and the other one will be left with the evil inheritance. The narrative will explore the theme of good vs evil.

Cast and Crew of East of Eden

Written by Zoe Kazan and John Steinbeck, this series stars Florence Pugh, Mike Faist, Ciaran Hinds, Hoon Lee, Joseph Zada, and more in the pivotal roles. The cinematographers of the series are Stuart Dryburgh and Sam Chiplin, while Garth Davis and Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre are the directors.

Reception of East of Eden

This is an upcoming limited series that is yet to land on the screens. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

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Further reading: East of Eden, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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East of Eden OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Series?
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