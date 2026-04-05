Ek Haseen Sazish: Kasak or Echoes of Betrayal is a romantic thriller set in the British Era. When the rebellion heats up under British Rule, there is a ruthless officer who makes a choice that leads to a chain of betrayal, which is going to haunt him forever in life. Meanwhile, there started battles on the land for freedom; however, the darker battles were going on behind closed doors. The story revolves around power, betrayal and conspiracies wrapped in the layer of love.

When and Where to Watch

Ek Haseen Sazish: Kasak is right now streaming online on ShemarooMe. It has a total of six episodes.

Trailer and Plot

The story revolves around a powerful man who is wealthy and influential. He is connected to British authorities and has built his empire with his ruthless decisions and buried sins. From his personality, he seems to be a perfect man with status, dignity and power who has control over everything. Eventually, a woman enters his life with her intentions hidden. There are political tensions arising; meanwhile, the woman has begun to take her personal revenge. What seems like a loving person to him turns out to destroy him amidst the battle for freedom.

Cast and Crew

Jeetu Arora has directed the series. Mudashir Rashid Bhat, Krissan Barretto, Ali Khan, Richard Bhakti Klein, Payal Mukherjee and others are playing important roles in the movie. ShemarooMe has produced it.

Reception

Ek Haseen Sazish: Kasak is a short drama of betrayal and love. It shows the past era of the Britishers, which is quite interesting to know. It has no IMDb rating yet.