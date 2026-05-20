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Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Physical 7.1 Surround, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features

For voice chat, the Lenovo Legion Y960 includes a detachable unidirectional microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2026 17:34 IST
Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Physical 7.1 Surround, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y960 is offered in Black and Silver colourways

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y960 delivers physical 7.1-channel surround sound
  • Users can switch between Game, Music, and Cinema modes
  • The inline controller changes audio modes and lighting
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Lenovo Legion Y960 gaming headset has been launched in China with a six-driver acoustic system that delivers physical 7.1-channel surround sound. The headset includes two 40mm drivers and four 20mm drivers, and it carries Hi-Res Audio certification with a 20Hz to 40kHz frequency response. It also features a detachable microphone that boasts AI noise cancellation; Game, Music, and Cinema sound modes; 16 million-colour RGB lighting, and USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectivity for PCs, consoles, handhelds, and smartphones.

Lenovo Legion Y960 Price, Availability

Lenovo Legion Y960 is priced in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100). The headset is offered in Black and Silver colour options. It is currently available for purchase in China through Lenovo's official online channels and retail partners.

Lenovo Legion Y960 Features, Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y960 features a wired closed-back over-ear design with fully enclosed ear cushions for passive noise isolation. The headset uses a six-driver configuration consisting of two 40mm dynamic drivers and four 20mm secondary drivers. It also uses titanium-coated diaphragms and is certified for Hi-Res Audio playback. The headset supports a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz.

Lenovo has included three built-in sound presets in the Lenovo Legion Y960: Game, Music, and Cinema. Users can switch between the three profiles and toggle lighting effects using the inline controller. Lenovo also says the headset supports both 7.1-channel surround sound and 2.0 stereo playback via a dual-sound-card design. The company highlights a feature called Soundprint Perspective, which analyses sound signatures to make in-game audio cues easier to identify.

For voice chat, the Lenovo Legion Y960 includes a detachable unidirectional microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern. The microphone measures 10 x 4.5mm and supports AI environmental noise cancellation to suppress ambient noise during calls. The headset supports Bluetooth-free wired connectivity via USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectors, and includes a dedicated 3.5mm microphone interface. Supported devices include desktop PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, handheld consoles, and smartphones.

The inline controller on the Lenovo Legion Y960 includes dedicated buttons for switching sound modes and controlling RGB lighting. The headset features RGB lighting with support for 16 million colours and is compatible with Microsoft Dynamic Lighting in Windows. The retail package includes the Lenovo Legion Y960 headset, a detachable microphone, and a cable with USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectivity.

In terms of design, the Lenovo Legion Y960 uses a suspended dual-sided headband structure with soft padding. Lenovo says this design helps distribute weight evenly and reduces pressure on the top of the head. The earcups also include a built-in volume wheel and a separate microphone mute button. The headset weighs 346g.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y960, Lenovo Legion Y960 Price, Lenovo Legion Y960 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y960 Features, Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Physical 7.1 Surround, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features
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