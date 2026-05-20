Technology News
English Edition

Google I/O 2026: Wear OS 7 Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Wear Widgets, Live Updates, More

Google claims that users upgrading from Wear OS 6 to Wear OS 7 can witness up to a 10 percent improvement in battery life.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2026 18:17 IST
Google I/O 2026: Wear OS 7 Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Wear Widgets, Live Updates, More

Photo Credit: Google

Google introduced Wear OS 7 with improved media controls

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google introduced Wear OS 7
  • Wear OS 7 will be available later in the year
  • The Wear OS 7 offers power optimisations
Advertisement

Google hosted its annual I/O event on Tuesday and announced a wide range of AI-based features. Alongside the various AI updates, the company also showcased Wear OS 7. This newest version of its smartwatch operating system includes several design changes inspired by Android 17. The Wear OS 7 update offers power optimisations and new system capabilities. It brings several features, including Live Updates and improved media controls.

Google Previewed Wear OS 7

Wear OS 7 will be available later in 2026, but Google has offered a preview of the new OS at the recently concluded Google I/O 2026. Developers can test the upcoming software update using the Wear OS 7 Canary Emulator, which is based on Android 17. One of the biggest additions of the new operating system is Wear Widgets. This UI feature supports small and large card layouts and aligns with the 2x1 and 2x2 formats on mobile.

Google says the Wear Widgets will provide more expressiveness and consistency with Compose than the Tiles ProtoLayout libraries. Further, Wear OS 7 offers power optimisations, and Google claims that users upgrading from Wear OS 6 will see up to a 10 percent improvement in battery life. The company promised to add a few Gemini Intelligence features to select smartwatches launching this year. This will allow users to access AI-powered assistance directly from their wrists.

Further, Wear OS 7 offers a Live Updates feature that displays real-time information from apps directly on the smartwatch. Similar to Android phones, this functionality will show details about rides, sports scores and delivery updates. Google already provides Live Updates on Android smartphones.

Wear OS 7 includes developer APIs that can be used by developers to integrate their apps into Google's Gemini Intelligence system. These include the AppFunctions API, which will enable users to complete tasks using voice, replacing manual navigation.

Google is also adding a Wear Workout Tracker feature for fitness apps with the Wear OS 7. This update offers a standardised workout tracking experience with features such as heart rate monitoring and media controls. It will be included in Wear OS later in the year.

Additionally, Wear OS 7 improves System Media Controls by giving users more customisation options. Users will be able to personalise media auto-launch settings for individual apps, and it will include a Remote Output Switcher to manage audio playback devices directly from the smartwatch. Wear OS 7 will soon allow users to invoke and track automated app tasks for selected phone apps directly from their watch.

It is still unclear which smartwatches will be the first to receive the Wear OS 7 update. Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Watches and Pixel Watches are likely to be among the first devices to get this OS. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wear OS 7, Google Wear OS 7, Wear OS, Google Pixel Watch, Google IO 2026, Live Updates
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Physical 7.1 Surround, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features
Google I/O 2026: Project Genie Will Now Let You Explore Street View Locations With a ‘Creative Twist’

Related Stories

Google I/O 2026: Wear OS 7 Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Wear Widgets, Live Updates, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) With 8,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  2. iQOO 15T Launches in China With These Features
  3. iQOO Pad 6 Pro, iQOO TWS 5i Debut at These Prices: See Features
  4. Google's Wear OS 7 Unveiled With Wear Widgets, Live Updates, More
  5. Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 Listed Online, Revealing Specifications
  6. Google Is Rebuilding Search Around AI, Agents, and Gemini
  7. Google Brings C2PA to Gemini App as OpenAI Adopts SynthID for AI Images
  8. Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) Series Debuts Globally at This Price
  9. Motorola Razr Fold Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  10. Google's Project Genie Is Rolling Out With a New Street View Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Announces New AI-Powered Accessibility Features Across iPhone, Mac and Vision Pro
  2. Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 With 15.3-Inch OLED Display, Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU Listed Online
  3. iQOO Pad 6 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 13.2-Inch 4K Display, iQOO TWS 5i Tags Along: Price, Features
  4. Google I/O 2026: Project Genie Will Now Let You Explore Street View Locations With a ‘Creative Twist’
  5. iQOO 15T Launched in China With 2K Display, Dimensity 9500 Chip: Price, Specifications
  6. Google I/O 2026: Wear OS 7 Announced With Gemini Intelligence, Wear Widgets, Live Updates, More
  7. Lenovo Legion Y960 Gaming Headset Launched With Physical 7.1 Surround, Hi-Res Audio: Price, Features
  8. Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) Series Launched With Up to  Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor: Price, Specifications
  9. Pritam and Pedro OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Hirani's Online?
  10. Redmi Turbo 6 Max Leak Hints at a Significant Battery Upgrade and a Larger Display: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »