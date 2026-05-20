Google hosted its annual I/O event on Tuesday and announced a wide range of AI-based features. Alongside the various AI updates, the company also showcased Wear OS 7. This newest version of its smartwatch operating system includes several design changes inspired by Android 17. The Wear OS 7 update offers power optimisations and new system capabilities. It brings several features, including Live Updates and improved media controls.

Google Previewed Wear OS 7

Wear OS 7 will be available later in 2026, but Google has offered a preview of the new OS at the recently concluded Google I/O 2026. Developers can test the upcoming software update using the Wear OS 7 Canary Emulator, which is based on Android 17. One of the biggest additions of the new operating system is Wear Widgets. This UI feature supports small and large card layouts and aligns with the 2x1 and 2x2 formats on mobile.

Google says the Wear Widgets will provide more expressiveness and consistency with Compose than the Tiles ProtoLayout libraries. Further, Wear OS 7 offers power optimisations, and Google claims that users upgrading from Wear OS 6 will see up to a 10 percent improvement in battery life. The company promised to add a few Gemini Intelligence features to select smartwatches launching this year. This will allow users to access AI-powered assistance directly from their wrists.

Further, Wear OS 7 offers a Live Updates feature that displays real-time information from apps directly on the smartwatch. Similar to Android phones, this functionality will show details about rides, sports scores and delivery updates. Google already provides Live Updates on Android smartphones.

Wear OS 7 includes developer APIs that can be used by developers to integrate their apps into Google's Gemini Intelligence system. These include the AppFunctions API, which will enable users to complete tasks using voice, replacing manual navigation.

Google is also adding a Wear Workout Tracker feature for fitness apps with the Wear OS 7. This update offers a standardised workout tracking experience with features such as heart rate monitoring and media controls. It will be included in Wear OS later in the year.

Additionally, Wear OS 7 improves System Media Controls by giving users more customisation options. Users will be able to personalise media auto-launch settings for individual apps, and it will include a Remote Output Switcher to manage audio playback devices directly from the smartwatch. Wear OS 7 will soon allow users to invoke and track automated app tasks for selected phone apps directly from their watch.

It is still unclear which smartwatches will be the first to receive the Wear OS 7 update. Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Watches and Pixel Watches are likely to be among the first devices to get this OS.