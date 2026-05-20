Microsoft launched its new Surface for Business (2026) series of laptops in select global markets on Wednesday. The lineup includes two models: the 13-inch Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) laptop and Surface for Business (2026), which ships in 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The new laptops are currently on sale in select global markets via the company's website. The entire lineup is powered by Intel's latest Series 3 processors, codenamed Panther Lake. Moreover, all laptops in the series are equipped with touchscreens. The top-end model features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) Series Price, Availability

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13-Inch price starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,45,000). Meanwhile, the higher-end Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13.8-Inch model is priced at $1,949.99 (about Rs. 1,89,000 ). Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, featuring a 15-inch display, costs $2,149.99 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000). The new Surface for Business (2026) line of laptops is currently available for purchase globally via the Microsoft online store.

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13-Inch Specifications, Features

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13-Inch is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor, along with an Intel AI Boost NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS, and an integrated Intel GPU. The laptop also features up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM, paired with up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD for onboard storage.

It sports a 13-inch (1,920 x 1,280 pixels) PixelSense touchscreen, with up to 60Hz of refresh rate, up to 500 nits peak brightness, a 3:2 aspect ratio, sRGB, 10-point multi-touch support, and an anti-reflective coating. Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13-Inch runs on Windows 11 Pro.

For video conferences, the latest Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13-Inch laptop is equipped with a Full-HD webcam, which is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p. It also features a dual studio microphone setup with voice focus, along with an Omnisonic speaker setup with Dolby Audio. The laptop also boasts a standard backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key.

Microsoft Surface for Business laptops feature a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The 13-Inch model also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity. Meanwhile, the selection of I/O ports includes two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of local video playback or up to 14 hours of active web usage on a single charge. It measures 285.65x214.14x15.6mm and weighs about 1.24kg.

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13.8-Inch, 15-Inch Specifications, Features

On the other hand, Surface for Business (2026) 13.8-Inch and 15-Inch models are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 368H processor, paired with an Intel AI Boost NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS. The new laptops also feature an integrated Intel GPU, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD for internal storage. Both Surface series laptops run on Windows 11 Pro.

Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) 13.8-Inch (2,304 x 1,536 pixels) and 15-Inch (3,270 x 2,180 pixels) sport PixelSense Flow touchscreen, offering up to 262 ppi pixel density, 3:2 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, sRGB, HDR support, Dolby Vision IQ, and an anti-reflective coating.

Both Microsoft Surface for Business (2026) series laptops are equipped with a Full-HD webcam capable of recording videos at up to 1080p. Similarly, the two feature standard backlit keyboards with a dedicated Copilot key. Both feature the same wireless connectivity options, microphone, and speaker setup as the 13-Inch model. The list of I/O ports includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The 13.8-Inch model is claimed to provide up to 23 hours of local video playback or up to 14 hours of active web usage on a single charge, while the 15-inch laptop is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of local video playback or up to 14 hours of active web usage on a single charge. The 13.8-inch model measures 301x220x17.5mm and weighs 1.35kg. Meanwhile, the 15-inch model measures 329x239x18.3mm and weighs about 1.67kg.