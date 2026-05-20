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Pritam and Pedro OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Hirani's Online?

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro is an upcoming web series whose digital release date has finally been unlocked. The show features some of the prominent actors like Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 May 2026 14:33 IST
Pritam and Pedro OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Hirani's Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Pritam and Pedro is Streaming begins on July 3rd, 2026, only on JioHotstar

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Highlights
  • Pritam and Pedro is an upcoming web series
  • It has been created by Rajkumar Hirani
  • Streaming begins on July 3rd, 2026, only on JioHotstar
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Pritam and Pedro is an upcoming web series whose announcement has finally been made by the OTT platform - JioHotstar. However, what's even more exciting is that the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is making his debut on OTT with this series. Popular for his films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S., P.K., and more, the director has confirmed the release date. The series will centre around two personalities of cops, where one follows an old-school investigation, while the other is tech-savvy.

When and Where to Watch Pritam and Pedro

The series will make its debut on July 3, 2026, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pritam and Pedro

According to the reports and makers, the plot of the show is currently under wraps. However, as witnessed in the teaser, the storyline will involve a quirky investigation of an abandoned ATM by two cops whose personalities will collide to bring the ultimate chaos. One cop will be seen following the old-school pattern, whereas the other will be the one who relies heavily on the technology. As the duo will connect for a case, the audience will be served with entertainment, chaos, mystery, and drama.

Cast and Crew of Pritam and Pedro

Directed by Avinash Arun, this series stars some of the finest starcast, including Vikrant Massey, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Mona Singh, Shruti Marathe, and others. Also, reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with this series.

Reception of Pritam and Pedro

This web series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Pritam and Pedro, web series, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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