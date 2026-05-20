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iQOO 15T Launched in China With 2K Display, Dimensity 9500 Chip: Price, Specifications

The iQOO 15T is claimed to be the first smartphone globally to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition chip.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2026 16:35 IST
iQOO 15T Launched in China With 2K Display, Dimensity 9500 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

The handset has a design identical to the iQOO 15 Ultra

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Highlights
  • iQOO 15T sports a 6.82-inch 2K "Everest" flat display
  • The handset runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
  • It is powered by Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition SoC with 16GB of RAM
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The iQOO 15T was launched in China on Wednesday. It joins the brand's flagship lineup in the country, sitting below the iQOO 15 and the iQOO 15 Ultra. The handset sports a 6.82-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition SoC. The iQOO 15T runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and has a 200-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

iQOO 15T Price, Availability

The price of the iQOO 15T in China is set at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 58,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage model. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 68,000, and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000), respectively. The top-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 85,000)

The handset is sold in Qingyun, Track Edition, and Legend Edition (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQOO 15T Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM iQOO 15T (nano + nano) runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K resolution LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

iQOO's latest flagship smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition. The brand claims it to be the first smartphone globally to launch with this SoC. It is coupled with a Q3 supercomputing chip that handles graphics-intensive tasks, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the camera front, the iQOO 15T has a dual rear camera system, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with a claimed CIPA 4.5-level stabilisation and 4x lossless zoom, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 15T include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 15T

iQOO 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Monster Edition
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO 15T, iQOO 15T Price, iQOO 15T Features, iQOO 15T Specifications, iQOO 15T Launch, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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