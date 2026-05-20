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iQOO Pad 6 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 13.2-Inch 4K Display, iQOO TWS 5i Tags Along: Price, Features

iQOO Pad 6 Pro and iQOO TWS 5i earphones are currently available for purchase via the Vivo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 May 2026 18:14 IST
iQOO Pad 6 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 13.2-Inch 4K Display, iQOO TWS 5i Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQOO Pad 6 Pro features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Pad 6 Pro packs a 13,000mAh battery
  • iQOO Pad 6 Pro is offered in three colour options
  • iQOO TWS 5i supports AI call noise reduction
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iQOO Pad 6 Pro was launched in China on Wednesday during the company's May 2026 event, which also saw the debuts of the new iQOO TWS 5i earphones and the iQOO 15T. The new tablet and the TWS earphones are currently available for purchase in the country via the Vivo online store. While the iQOO Pad 6 Pro is offered in three colour options, the iQOO TWS 5i earphones ship in a single colourway. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It sports a 13.2-inch 4K LCD screen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

iQOO Pad 6 Pro, iQOO TWS 5i Price, Availability

iQOO Pad 6 Pro price starts at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000) for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 71,000) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 83,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 6,699 (about Rs. 95,000). On the other hand, the iQOO TWS 5i is priced at CNY 119 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

The new iQOO devices are currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The iQOO Pad 6 Pro is offered in Gray Crystal, Isle of Man, and Silverwing (translated from Chinese) colour options. On the other hand, the iQOO TWS 5i is available in a single Sharp Yellow colourway.

iQOO Pad 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The iQOO Pad 6 Pro runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 6. The tablet is equipped with a 13.2-inch 4K LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Pad 6 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the iQOO Pad 6 Pro carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. Meanwhile, the tablet also boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Pad 6 Pro also sports an eight-speaker panoramic acoustic setup. The Vivo sub-brand has also equipped the tablet with a 3D cooling system for thermal management.

The iQOO Pad 6 Pro packs a 13,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The iQOO Pad 6 gets face unlock support for security, too. The tablet measures 297.03x199.82x6.18mm and weighs about 663g.

iqoo tws 5i inline iQOO TWS 5i

iQOO TWS 5i is offered in a Sharp Yellow colourway.
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

iQOO TWS 5i Specifications, Features

Coming to the earbuds, the iQOO TWS 5i earphones ship with support for Monster Sound gaming audio (translated from Chinese), DeepX 3.0 stereo sound, and spatial audio. The earbuds also support AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. While the iQOO TWS 5i does not support active noise cancellation, the audio in-ear style earphones do offer AI noise reduction, which can reduce the environmental sounds during calls.

On top of this, the iQOO TWS 5i earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with a 10m Bluetooth range. The earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, one in each earbud. The company claims that the iQOO TWS 5i offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, with the charging case, the iQOO TWS 5i is claimed to provide up to 50 hours of music playback on a single charge.

iQOO Pad 6 Pro

iQOO Pad 6 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13000mAh
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Further reading: iQOO Pad 6 Pro, iQOO TWS 5i, iQOO, iQOO Pad 6 Pro Price, iQOO TWS 5i Price, iQOO Pad 6 Pro Launch, iQOO TWS 5i Launch, iQOO Pad 6 Pro Specifications, iQOO TWS 5i Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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