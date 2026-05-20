Lenovo silently listed the Legion 5 15IAX11 on its official website, revealing the laptop's specifications, colour options, and RAM and storage details. The new gaming-focused laptop is offered in two colour options and runs on Intel Core 7 or Intel Core Ultra 7/9 Series 2 processors coupled with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 features a 15.3-inch OLED display with 165 Hz refresh rate and carries an 80Wh battery.

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 is currently listed on the company's website in Eclipse black and Glacier white colour options. The listing doesn't include the pricing or availability details of the model.

Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 runs on Windows 11 Pro and features a 15.3-inch WQXGA (1,600x2,560 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The non-touch panel is touted to deliver up to 1,000 nits peak brightness in HDR mode and 500 nits typical brightness. The display boasts 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The laptop includes the Intel HM870 chipset.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 comes with three CPU options: Intel Core 7 245HX, Core Ultra 7 251HX, and Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus. The laptop also integrates Intel AI Boost technology for AI-based tasks. It supports up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU with up to 12GB GDDR7 memory. The laptop features up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

The chassis of Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 is a combination of an aluminium top cover and a PC-ABS bottom panel. For connectivity, the device offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, and Ethernet (RJ-45). It includes two USB Type-A ports, an always-on USB Type-A port, one USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 2.1 support, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The laptop features dual 2W stereo speakers tuned by Harman with Nahimic Audio optimisation. It supports the Realtek ALC3287 audio codec. The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 includes a dual-microphone array. The laptop features a 5-megapixel webcam with an electronic privacy shutter.

The Lenovo Legion 5 15IAX11 features an 80Wh rechargeable Li-ion battery with support for Rapid Charge Pro charging feature, which is claimed to fill the battery up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. The laptop comes with a 245W adapter. It measures 344 x 244.5 x 18.95–19.95mm and weighs around 1.93kg.