Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 16 5G has arrived in India, and the smartphone is set to compete in the sub-Rs. 40,000 smartphone segment. The new Realme smartphone goes up against the Nothing Phone 4a and Poco X8 Pro in India, which are also available at similar prices. The trio supports 5G connectivity and features AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. They have 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. The standout feature of the Realme 16 5 is a 7,000mAh battery and an IP69 rating. The Nothing Phone 4a came with the company's signature Glyph interface, while the Poco X8 Pro supports 100W wired fast charging along with 27W wired reverse charging.

Here's how the newly launched Realme 16 5G stacks up against Nothing Phone 4a and Poco X8 Pro in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Price in India

Realme 16 5G: Price of Realme 16 5G is set at Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The handset is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available in Air Black and Air White colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a: The price of the Phone 4a is set at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. It is released in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colourways.

Poco X8 Pro 5G: Price of the Poco X8 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is priced at Rs. 35,999. It is available in Black, Green, and White colourways.

Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Display, OS

Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G has a 6.57-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 4,200 nits peak brightness.

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch (1,224x2,720 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The display offers up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The display offers up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

The Realme 16 5G launched with Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 on top, and it is confirmed to receive four years of security updates and three Android OS upgrades. The Phone 4a also came with Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and it is assured to get three years of OS updates and six years of security patches. Lastly, the Poco X8 Pro has Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Chipset, Battery

Realme 16 5G: Newly launched Realme 16 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging.

Nothing Phone 4a: Nothing has used the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset in the Phone 4a, alongside a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro 5G: The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It has a 6,500mAh cell with 100W wired fast charging support and 27W wired reverse charging support.

The key highlight of Realme 16 5G is an IP69-rated build. The Nothing Phone 4a, on the other hand, offers an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes the Glyph interface with 63 mini-LEDs and six zones. The Poco X8 Pro 5G has IP68 rated build.

Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Cameras, Dimensions

Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G has a dual camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The rear camera unit of the phone has a “selfie mirror” feature that allows users to capture selfies with the rear camera unit. On the front, the phone offers a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 4a: On the rear, the Phone 4a has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, the phone boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Poco X8 Pro: The Poco X8 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 image sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 16 5G is thinner and slimmer than other phones with 158.30x75.13x8.10mm dimensions. It weighs 183g. The Phone 4a measures 163.95x77.57x8.55mm and weighs about 204.5g, while the Poco X8 Pro measures 157.53x75.19x8.38mm and weighs 201.47g

Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a vs Poco X8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

The Realme 16 5G, Nothing Phone 4a, and Poco X8 Pro offer a similar set of features. All three smartphones have 5G connectivity and carry 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. If long-lasting battery life is your top concern, the Realme 16 5G stands out as the best option with a 7,000mAh battery. If gaming or demanding performance tasks are the top priority, then the Poco X8 Pro takes the lead. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a is suitable for users who prefer a distinct design and user experience.

FAQ

1. What is the display of the Realme 16 5G?

The Realme 16 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

2. What is the battery capacity of the Realme 16 5G?

The Realme 16 5G has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging.

3. Which chipset is used in the Nothing Phone 4a?

The Nothing Phone 4a runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.