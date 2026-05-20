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SpaceX Launches 24 More Starlink Satellites, Nears 10,500 in Orbit

SpaceX launched 24 additional Starlink satellites from California aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on May 19, 2026. The mission successfully reused and recovered booster B1103 on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 May 2026 20:22 IST
SpaceX Launches 24 More Starlink Satellites, Nears 10,500 in Orbit

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from California on May 19, 2026

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Highlights
  • Falcon 9 launched 24 Starlink satellites from California successfully
  • Reusable booster B1103 completed landing on drone ship after launch
  • Starlink constellation now approaches 10,500 active satellites globally
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SpaceX made its second launch of the year towards its expanding internet network on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, launching 24 more satellites to the network from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The satellites, part of group 17-42, were launched into orbit aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:46 p.m. EDT. The satellites reached a provisional orbit within nine minutes and were completely deployed within 50 minutes.

A Veteran Booster Sticks the Landing

According to Space.com, the booster B1103 was at the helm of this endeavour, having flown only once before. Following its launch into space with the upper stage and the satellite cargo onboard, the first stage successfully performed its reentry manoeuvre to land directly onto SpaceX's floating drone ship named "Of Course I Still Love You." The ability to reuse rockets is what makes SpaceX's Falcon 9 missions economically viable. Instead of disposing of a rocket that could cost millions of dollars after a one-time usage, SpaceX lands and refuels it for multiple uses.

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A Megaconstellation Closing in on 10,500

As a result of this latest launch, the total number of active satellites orbiting Earth as part of the Starlink constellation is just shy of 10,500, says satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell. Each of these small satellites circles our planet in low-Earth orbit, flying at altitudes between about 340 kilometers and 570 kilometers above our planet's surface—much closer than typical geostationary communications satellites that operate from an altitude of roughly 35,786 kilometers. The close distance ensures a latency of less than 27 milliseconds, allowing applications like video conferencing and online gaming in locations where Internet access was previously unavailable.

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Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Satellite Internet, Reusable Rockets, low-Earth orbit, Space launches, aerospace news
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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